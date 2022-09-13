KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid pleaded guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated resulting in serious physical injury stemming from a 2021 crash, which occurred when his pickup truck struck two stopped cars on an interstate entrance ramp and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
Reid, the 37-year-old son of Chiefs coach Andy Reid, had been scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 26. Britt Reid had faced up to seven years in prison, but the plea deal means he now faces a possible sentence of up to four years in prison. He entered his plea in Jackson County Circuit Court in Kansas City. Sentencing is set for Oct. 28.
Investigators said Reid was intoxicated and driving about 84 mph when his Dodge truck hit the cars on an entrance ramp to Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021.
Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks.
The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott’s right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass.
49ers lose RB Elijah Mitchell in opener
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago.
The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
Notre Dame QB Buchner to miss season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.
Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Wilmer Flores guaranteed $16.5M
SAN FRANCISCO — Infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants agreed Monday to a contract that guarantees $16.5 million over the next three seasons and could be worth up to $21.5 million.
Flores gets salaries of $6.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. The deal includes a $3.5 million player option for 2025 that must be exercised within three days of the end of the 2024 World Series.
Rays place Raley on restricted list
TORONTO — The Tampa Bay Rays put three new pitchers on the roster Monday before a pivotal four-day, five-game series against wild-card rival Toronto, adding right-hander Cooper Criswell as a substitute player to start the opener.
Tampa Bay also selected righties Kevin Herget and Javy Guerra from Triple-A Durham.
MARATHON
Nonbinary athletes to compete in BostonBOSTON — Nonbinary athletes will be able to run in next year’s Boston Marathon without having to register as members of the men’s or women’s divisions, race organizers announced Monday.
The Boston Athletic Association, which administers the prestigious marathon, said it’s been working to expand opportunities for nonbinary people — not just for the marathon but for the BAA’s other races, which include a 5K, a 10K and a half marathon.
AUTO RACING
Albon suffered respiratory failure
MONZA, Italy — Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and had to be put on a ventilator following complications from surgery.
Albon was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix with appendicitis on Saturday morning and underwent successful surgery but then had to be moved to intensive care as he required assistance breathing, his Williams team said in a statement on Monday.
