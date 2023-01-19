Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks, 130-122, on Wednesday night in Dallas.
John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27.
Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. Doncic went third overall and Young fifth.
Wizards 116, Knicks 105 — At New York: Kyle Kuzma scored 27 points, Bradley Beal had 18 in his return from a five-game absence and Washington never trailed against New York. Kuzma also had 13 rebounds and seven assists. Beal shot 7 for 11 after being sidelined by a strained left hamstring. The Wizards went 1-4 without him.
Heat 124, Pelicans 98 — At New Orleans: Bam Adebayo scored 26 points and Miami led comfortably from the first quarter on in beating New Orleans.
Thunder 126, Pacers 106 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Joe each scored 23 points as Oklahoma City earned its fourth straight victory.
Grizzlies 115, Cavaliers 114 — At Memphis, Tenn.: Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and Memphis won its 11th straight game to match the franchise record.
Hornets 122, Rockets 117 — At Houston: Terry Rozier scored 26 points, and six other Charlotte players reached double figures in the victory.
