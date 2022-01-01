CITRUS BOWL
No. 17 IOWA (10-3) vs. No. 25 KENTUCKY (9-3)
Site: Orlando, Fla.
Time: Noon
TV: ABC
Radio: WDBQ-FM 107.5
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Kentucky is trying for a rare 10-win season. Since going 11-1 in 1950 under coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, the Wildcats have only accomplished the feat twice (1977 and 2018). Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz (9-8) is seeking his 10th bowl victory, which would tie Joe Paterno for most bowl wins as a member of the Big Ten.
Key matchup: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis against the Iowa defense, which leads the country with a school-record 24 interceptions and ranks third nationally in regular-season takeaways with 30. Levis has completed 66.5% of passes for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has nine rushing TDs.
Players to watch: Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, who was named the Rimington Trophy award winner as the most outstanding FBS center. The junior was also a unanimous consensus All-American ... Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has 2,633 career rushing yards for seventh place on the school’s all-time list ... He needs 15 yards to tie George Adams (2,648, 1981-84) for sixth. His 25 career rushing touchdowns are one away from tying Moe Williams and Sonny Collins for second in program history.
Facts & figures: Iowa running back Tyler Goodson will not play after deciding to enter the NFL draft. He ran for 1,151 yards. … Kentucky coach Mark Stoops has 58 wins at the school. Only Bryant, with 60, has more …. Stoops is facing his alma mater. … Kentucky and Iowa are looking to extend non-conference 16-game winning streaks, which are the longest active streaks in the country. … It is the second time in school history, Kentucky has a 2,000-yard passer (Levis), 1,000-yard rusher (Rodriguez Jr.) and 1,000-yard receiver (Wan’Dale Robinson) in the same season. Robinson has single-season school-record 94 catches for 1,164 yards and six TDs.
OUTBACK BOWL
PENN STATE (7-5) vs. No. 21 Arkansas (8-4)
Site: Tampa, Fla.
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN2
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Arkansas is coming off four consecutive seasons of four or fewer wins and looking for its first nine-win campaign since going 11-2 in 2011. Penn State hasn’t won a New Year’s Day bowl since beating LSU, 19-17, in the 2010 Capital One Bowl.
FIESTA BOWL
No. 5 NOTRE DAME (11-1) vs. No. 9 OKLAHOMA STATE (11-2)
Site: Glendale, Ariz.
Time: Noon
TV: ESPN
Series record: First meeting.
What’s at stake: Two teams that just missed the College Football Playoff have a chance to end the season with a major bowl win. Notre Dame needed a bit of chaos in the final weekend of the regular season but didn’t get it, ending up fifth in the final rankings. Marcus Freeman will make his debut as head coach after being promoted following Brian Kelly’s departure to LSU. Oklahoma State ended up ninth in the final rankings after Dezmon Jackson’s reach for the end zone pylon in the closing seconds came up inches short in the Cowboys’ 21-16 loss to No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.
Key matchup: Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams vs. Oklahoma State’s defense. The Cowboys have a dominating run defense, finishing sixth in the FBS at 91.2 yards per game. Williams is Notre Dame’s leading rusher with 1,002 yards and 14 TDs.
ROSE BOWL
No. 7 OHIO STATE (10-2) vs. No. 10 UTAH (10-3)
Site: Pasadena, Calif.
Time: 4 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Ohio State leads, 1-0.
What’s at stake: With the Utes making their first appearance and the Buckeyes back for the 16th time, “The Granddaddy of Them All” returns home after last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal was relocated to Arlington, Texas, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trying to reach 11 wins for the ninth time in 10 years, Ohio State will have to shake off the disappointment of a rivalry loss to Michigan that prevented the Buckeyes from playing for the Big Ten title and a spot in the final four. Motivation is not in question for Utah, which expects to have 60,000 fans in attendance on New Year’s Day and has been driven by the memory of deceased teammates Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan.
SUGAR BOWL
No. 6 BAYLOR (11-2) vs. No. 8 MISSISSIPPI (10-2)
Site: New Orleans
Time: 7:45 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Series record: Baylor leads, 1-0.
What’s at stake: Possibly a top-10 ranking and conference pride. Baylor is the Big 12 champion and is matched up with the third-highest ranked SEC team because the top two — Alabama and Georgia — both received bids to the four-team College Football Playoff. Ole Miss also has a chance to win 11 games in a season for the first time.