FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn’t answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday.
Kalabrya Haskins, who was calling from Pittsburgh and unaware of the accident, told a Florida Highway Patrol dispatcher on April 9 that her 24-year-old husband had called from near Fort Lauderdale to say he was walking to get gas and would call her back. When the former Ohio State star didn’t, she told the dispatcher she tried to call him but he wasn’t answering.
“I just want somebody to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s OK and if anything happened to him,” she said, her voice breaking. “It’s not like him” to not call back, she said.
The highway patrol had already received numerous panicked calls about the accident that happened about dawn on Interstate 595 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But the dispatcher did not appear to know yet that paramedics had arrived and found Haskins dead. He had been in South Florida training with Steelers teammates.
“I don’t want you to panic, but I am going to be honest with you,” the dispatcher told Kalabrya Haskins. “We do have an incident on the highway, but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband or not.”
College Football Hall of Famer Babich dies
Bob Babich, a member of the College Football Hall of Fame who played linebacker in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns, has died. He was 74.
Babich died April 3 at his home in Clairemont, California. His death was reported by the National Football Foundation on Wednesday.
49ers All-Pro WR Samuel requests trade
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN on Wednesday that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers.
Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts.
UNI’s spring event moved indoors
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Inclement weather has moved UNI football’s Spring Tailgate indoors.
UNI football fans are invited to two events to celebrate the spring season with a tailgate event April 22 and the annual game April 23, both in the UNI-Dome. Both family-friendly events are free. The April 22 spring tailgate event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and will include free food for fans and a prize drawing. Beer will be sold on site.
BASKETBALL
Cyclones Add Transfer Jeremiah Williams
AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams. Williams is a 6-5 guard out of Chicago, Ill. who played for the Owls the last two seasons. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Williams saw action in 22 games for the Owls during the 2021-22 season, including 21 starts. He ranked third on the team with 9.5 points per game, while leading Temple with 4.3 assists per game.
Wright steps down as Villanova coachPHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright shocked college basketball Wednesday night with his immediate resignation at Villanova, the Big East program he led to two national championships and four Final Fours in a Hall of Fame career.
The 60-year-old Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall, also coaching Hofstra from 1994–2001. Kyle Neptune, who served on the Villanova coaching staff before accepting the head coaching position at Fordham in 2021, returned to replace Wright.
Cockburn announces he’s entering NBA draft
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois All-America center Kofi Cockburn has declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent, marking the end of one of the most productive careers in program history.
The 7-foot Jamaican was an Associated Press All-America first-team pick this past season and will leave Illinois as the school’s scoring and rebounding leader among three-year players and the record holder for double-doubles.
Duke’s Banchero makes NBA leap after 1 year
Duke’s Paolo Banchero is leaping to the NBA after one season as a candidate to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.
The freshman had been viewed as a likely one-and-done player even before he stepped foot on the Durham, North Carolina, campus from Seattle. Blessed with a strong frame, size and perimeter skills, Banchero went on to become a third-team All-America pick by the The Associated Press, and ranks No. 2 in ESPN’s latest list of draft prospects