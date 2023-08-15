NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Michael Oher, the former NFL tackle known for being the inspiration for the movie “The Blind Side,” filed a petition Monday in a Tennessee probate court accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.
In the petition filed Monday in Shelby County Probate Court, Oher asks for the conservatorship to be terminated along with asking for a full accounting of the money earned off the use of his name and story. He also asks to be paid what he is due along with interest.
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to “falsely and publicly” represent themselves as his adoptive parents “to the date of the filing of this petition.”
“Oher discovered this lie to his chagrin and embarrassment in February of 2023, when he learned that the Conservatorship to which he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys,” according to the petition.
Oher, who has never been a fan of the movie of his life, also asks in the petition that the Tuohys be sanctioned and required to pay both compensatory and punitive damages determined by the court.
Jets, former Vikings RB Cook agree to terms
Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
Cook, who turned 28 last week, has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings’ salary cap.
Patriots sign ex-Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.
Former NFL RB Collins dies at 28
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Former NFL running back Alex Collins, who played five seasons for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens after a terrific college career at Arkansas, has died. He was 28. Collins rushed for over 1,000 yards in all three of his seasons at Arkansas from 2013-15. He’s second to Darren McFadden on the school’s career rushing list, and he was part of one of the most memorable plays in recent SEC history in 2015 at Mississippi.
BASEBALL
Cardinals place Matz on 15-day IL
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Cardinals placed left-handed pitcher Steven Matz on the 15-day injured list with a left lat strain on Monday. Matz reported some soreness after his start Saturday in Kansas City against the Royals.
The Cardinals also announced Adam Wainwright will make another start. Wainwright is two wins shy of 200 in his career, including a 3-7 record with an 8.38 ERA this season.
Authorities investigating Rays’ Franco
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Authorities in the Dominican Republic are investigating Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to a statement Monday from the office of the attorney general in his native country.
The Rays, meanwhile, placed the 22-year-old on the restricted list, a move that will sideline Franco for at least six games while MLB investigates social media posts involving the player.
Rockies activate Blackmon from injured list
DENVER — Colorado activated outfielder Charlie Blackmon from the injured list Monday after he missed two months with a fractured right hand.
Blackmon is batting .265 with 14 doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs. He was placed on the injured list June 11. He was struck by a pitch in the right hand June 3 and played in five games before the fracture was diagnosed on a follow-up X-ray.
Jeter to attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day
NEW YORK — Derek Jeter will attend Yankees’ Old-Timers’ Day for the first time since his retirement when New York honors the 25th anniversary of its 1998 World Series championship team on Sept. 9. Jeter, 49, won five World Series titles with the Yankees from 1995-2014 and his No. 2 was retired in 2017. He was voted to the Hall of Fame in 2020.
Former NU baseball staffers file suit
CHICAGO — Three former members of Northwestern University’s baseball coaching staff filed a lawsuit against the school on Monday, saying they lost their jobs for trying to report bullying and derogatory abuse by the team’s head coach, who has since been fired.
The ex-staffers say Jim Foster’s coaching was rife with toxic and volatile behavior throughout the 2022-23 season, and that the school protected Foster after they filed a human resources complaint against him.
HOCKEY
Maple Leafs prospect Amirov dies at 21
Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has died less than 2 years since being diagnosed with a brain tumor. He was 21.
Agent Dan Milstein confirmed to The Associated Press that Amirov died Monday in Munich, Germany. The team said in February 2022 that Amirov had a brain tumor and would go to Germany for treatment, in the hopes of being able to resume his hockey career at some point.
Toronto selected Amirov with the 15th pick in the 2020 NHL draft. The Salavat, Russia, native was playing in the KHL with his hometown team in 2021 before being sidelined by an injury 10 games into the season.