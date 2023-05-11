Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes homered to lead unbeaten Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-4, on Wednesday, snapping a three-game skid.
Steele gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three. He became the first six-game winner in the National League.
Nolan Arenado hit his first triple of the season for St. Louis, which had won three straight after dropping eight in a row. Jordan Montgomery lost for the fifth time in six starts after giving up six runs in five innings.
Dodgers 8, Brewers 1 — At Milwaukee: Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs and Clayton Kershaw won his National League-best sixth game as Los Angeles beat Milwaukee to take the three-game series. Will Smith and Miguel Vargas also went deep for the NL West-leading Dodgers, who top the NL in home runs (64).
Cascade, Iowa, native Colin Rea made his first relief appearance of the season for Milwaukee. He allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.
Rockies 4, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Jurickson Profar hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the top of the seventh inning and Colorado rallied past a struggling Pittsburgh.
Marlins 5, Diamondbacks 4 — At Phoenix: Jesús Sánchez hit a three-run homer and started the winning rally in the ninth with a double and Miami improved to 12-0 in one-run games, the best start to a season in baseball history in that category.
Nationals 11, Giants 6 — At San Francisco: Riley Adams and Lane Thomas homered, Josiah Gray pitched seven strong innings and Washington beat San Francisco in the rubber match of a three-game series.
Mets 2, Reds 1 — At Cincinnati: Justin Verlander pitched seven innings of two-hit ball for his first victory with the Mets, and Pete Alonso hit his major league-leading 13th home run as New York squeezed out a win over Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 9, White Sox 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Nick Pratto homered and drove in three, supporting Brad Keller’s first win in almost a month. The Royals batted around with six hits in the first inning against Lance Lynn, who surrendered seven runs over five innings. Michael Massey and Edward Olivares added solo homers for Kansas City.
Rangers 4, Mariners 3 — At Seattle: Marcus Semien homered and drove in a pair of runs, and Dane Dunning allowed only two runs in six strong innings to lead Texas.
Yankees 11, Athletics 3 — At New York: Rookie Anthony Volpe hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run fifth inning and New York pulled away to rout Oakland and complete their first series sweep this season.
Astros 5, Angels 4 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Cristian Javier struck out 11 over six strong innings of three-hit ball, and Houston overcame Shohei Ohtani’s two-run homer in the ninth inning to beat Los Angeles.
Tigers 5, Guardians 0 — At Cleveland: Eduardo Rodriguez struck out eight over seven innings, Javier Báez had two hits and two runs and Detroit cruised over Cleveland to win the three-game series.
Orioles 2, Rays 1 — At Baltimore: Dean Kremer pitched six scoreless innings and Baltimore took two of three in a series between the top two teams in the American League. Adam Frazier grounded into a forceout to score the game’s first run, and Austin Hays followed with an RBI single.
INTERLEAGUE
Phillies 2, Blue Jays 1 (10 innings) — At Philadelphia: Edmundo Sosa scored on Bryce Harper’s hard-hit grounder in the 10th inning after Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette’s throwing error, and Philadelphia came back for its third consecutive win.
Red Sox 5, Braves 2 — At Atlanta: Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in major league history to earn 400 saves, and pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning for Boston. Jansen, who had 41 saves last year in his only season with the Braves, faced four batters for his ninth save in 10 chances.
Twins 4, Padres 3 (11 innings) — At Minneapolis: Alex Kirilloff singled in the winning run in the bottom of the 11th.
