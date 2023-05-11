Cardinals Cubs Baseball
The Chicago Cubs’ Dansby Swanson (right) greets Yan Gomes after Gomes’ two-run home run off St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery during the fourth inning Wednesday night at Wrigley Field.

 Charles Rex Arbogast The Associated Press

Patrick Wisdom and Yan Gomes homered to lead unbeaten Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs past the St. Louis Cardinals, 10-4, on Wednesday, snapping a three-game skid.

Steele gave up three runs and seven hits in six innings, striking out three and walking three. He became the first six-game winner in the National League.

