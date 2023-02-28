APTOPIX Indiana Iowa Basketball
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after making a 3-point basket at the end of Sunday’s game against Indiana to lift the Hawkeyes, 86-85.

 Charlie Neibergall The Associated Press

IOWA CITY — Caitlin Clark’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer lifted No. 6 Iowa to an 86-85 win over No. 2 Indiana on Sunday afternoon.

Clark, who scored 34 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists, took the inbound pass from Kate Martin with 1.5 seconds left while coming off a screen from Monika Czinano. Her off-balance shot from the right side rolled in as the horn sounded.

