Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run double in Miami’s five-run first inning, and the Marlins held off the Chicago Cubs for a 7-6 win on Saturday in Miami.
Sánchez also singled home Luis Arraez in the fourth. Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each had three hits as Miami earned its third straight victory.
Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (2-2) struck out a career-high 12 in five innings. He was charged with two runs and three hits.
Patrick Wisdom and Cody Bellinger homered for Chicago in its fifth loss in seven games. Trey Mancini had two hits and scored two runs.
Caleb Kilian (0-1), who was promoted from Triple-A Iowa before the game, was tagged for seven runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Chicago pulled within one with two runs in the eighth, but Matt Barnes escaped the jam when he retired Dansby Swanson on a popup to first.
Pirates 6-16, Nationals 3-1 — At Washington: Miguel Andujar homered and drove in three runs in his season debut in the opener, and Drew Maggi got his first two major league hits after 13 years in the minors, and Pittsburgh swept Washington for its best 27-game start in three decades.
INTERLEAGUE
Reds 3, Athletics 2 — At Oakland, Calif.: Cincinnati’s Jake Fraley hit a broken-bat double and Oakland set a major-league record of 28 games to begin a season without a win by the starting pitcher in a loss to the Reds.
Phillies 6, Astros 1 — At Houston: Zack Wheeler threw six shutout innings, Kody Clemens hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia beat Houston for its fourth straight win.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 3, Twins 2 — At Minneapolis: Jhoan Duran’s wild pitch allowed Edward Olivares to score the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and Kansas City ended a nine-game losing streak at Target Field.
Blue Jays 1, Mariners 0 (10 innings) — At Toronto: Daulton Varsho singled with the bases loaded in the 10th and Toronto beat Seattle for its sixth straight victory after Mariners pitcher Easton McGee took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of his first major league start.
Tigers 7-4, Orioles 4-6— At Detroit: Matt Vierling had three hits and four RBIs as Detroit won the opener. Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez pitched five shutout innings with nine strikeouts for his first major league win in the second game.
Guardians 8, Red Sox 7 (10 innings) — At Boston: Alex Verdugo drove in the winning run to cap a two-run 10th inning for Boston, which rallied for a victory over Cleveland.
