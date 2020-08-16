Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run homer, to back Danny Duffy’s strong start as the Kansas City Royals came back to beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 and split Saturday’s doubleheader in Minneapolis.
Duffy (1-2) allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits in five innings. He struck out eight for Kansas City, which has won six of its past eight games, including a home sweep of Minnesota last week. Trevor Rosenthal issued a leadoff walk in the seventh but struck out the next three batters for his fifth save.
“We needed that from Duff right there,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny, who earned his 600th win as a manager. “We needed him to get through five for us. He really showed something to us that last inning coming through and giving us an opportunity to get in there and hand the ball off to (Josh Staumont) and Rosy.”
Nelson Cruz homered in both games of the doubleheader and now has 407 career home runs, tying Duke Snider for 56th on the all-time list. The Twins won Saturday’s first game 4-2 as Cruz had a pair of hits.
In the second game, Merrifield lined a pitch into the left-field bleachers after Minnesota starter José Berríos (1-3) walked two batters earlier in the inning.
“This is the second time we’re seeing Berríos in a row,” Merrifield said. “Familiar with him, familiar with all of his pitches, seen all his pitches these last however many at-bats I’ve had. ... So, I saw a changeup out of his hand and it was a good pitch for me to hit.”
Indians 3, Tigers 1 — At Detroit: Shane Bieber dominated once again, striking out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 19th straight time.
Astros 2, Mariners 1 — At Houston: Christian Javier earned the quality start on six innings with five strikeouts and Houston beat Seattle.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 6, Mets 2 — At Philadelphia: Rhys Hoskins shook off a slump with a three-RBI double, Jean Segura homered and Aaron Nola tossed seven scoreless innings to lead Philadelphia to a win over New York.
Braves 2, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and Atlanta broke a four-game losing streak by beating first-place Miami.