Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur says his years working for Dan Quinn on the Atlanta Falcons’ staff helped him understand how to lead a team that could enjoy itself while contending for championships.
“There was always a loose feeling around the building,” LaFleur said of his two-year stint as Atlanta’s quarterbacks coach. “Nobody was uptight. You felt like you could really cut it loose and just play without hesitation, coach without hesitation. He didn’t micromanage.”
Those lessons have helped LaFleur succeed early in his head coaching career. His former boss isn’t having nearly as much fun.
LaFleur and Quinn face off on Monday Night Football as the unbeaten Packers (3-0) host the winless Falcons (0-3). While LaFleur has the league’s highest-scoring offense, Quinn has one of the hottest seats in the NFL.
Atlanta is the first team in NFL history to lose consecutive games in which it led by at least 15 points in the fourth quarter. Falcons players spoke out in defense of Quinn after a 30-26 loss to Chicago, which followed a 40-39 setback against Dallas.
“I definitely believe in this team,” Quinn said. “I appreciate their comments, but more than anything, you do want to fight like hell for what you believe in, and I do believe in this team.”
The atmosphere in Atlanta right now represents a contrast from LaFleur’s memories of his time there.
LaFleur was the Falcons’ quarterbacks coach in 2015-16, the first two seasons of Quinn’s tenure in Atlanta. The Falcons went 11-5 in 2016 and trounced the Packers in the NFC championship game before blowing a 28-3 lead in a Super Bowl overtime loss to the New England Patriots.
For openers — The Chiefs-Patriots game, originally set for 3:25 p.m. Central time Sunday, will kick off at 6:05 p.m. Monday and air on CBS. ESPN’s Monday Night Football game between the Falcons and Packers will kick off at 7:50 p.m.
The Chiefs game was postponed from Sunday because of positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, the NFL announced Saturday morning.
New England on Saturday placed starting quarterback Cam Newton, who has been ruled out against the Chiefs, on the reserve/COVID-19 list, while the Chiefs moved quarterback Jordan Ta’amu on the practice squad/COVID-19 list.
Both teams endured more tests in the wake of Saturday’s positive results before a decision was made to play Monday night. The two teams will go through another round of testing Monday morning.