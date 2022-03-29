NEWTON, Iowa — Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion Gable Steveson of Minnesota has been named repeat winner of the Dan Hodge Trophy as the top college wrestler.
WIN magazine on Monday announced Steveson had received 49 of 59 first-place votes from a panel of retired coaches, a representative from each of the national wrestling organizations, media members, past winners and fans.
Three-time NCAA champion Yianni Diakomihalis of Cornell was runner-up and two-time national champ Nick Lee of Penn State was third.
FOOTBALL
Bills match Bears’ offer for OL Bates
PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Buffalo Bills will retain Ryan Bates by matching the four-year qualifying offer the offensive lineman signed with the Chicago Bears, general manager Brandon Beane said on Monday.
Beane made the announcement while attending the NFL’s owners meetings in Florida, four days after Bates signed the Bears’ offer sheet. The Bills had five days to match the offer or lose Bates without compensation.
In a separate move, the Bills re-signed offensive lineman Ike Boettger to a one-year contract. Boettger, who had 10 starts at guard in Buffalo last season, spent the past four seasons with the Bills and was an unrestricted free agent after completing the final year of his contract.
Vikings sign OL Davis, 2 other free agents
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings signed three free agents on Monday, including former Miami offensive lineman Jesse Davis in their attempt to upgrade the interior blocking.
The Vikings also signed ex-Denver cornerback Nate Hairston and re-signed cornerback Tye Smith.
Davis was a regular for the Dolphins over the past five years, with 72 starts in 80 games played. He started 14 games at right tackle and two games at left guard in 2021. The Vikings again have an opening at right guard this season.
Longtime Jaguars C Linder retires
Brandon Linder was one of the best centers in the NFL when healthy. That wasn’t the case nearly as often as Linder or the Jacksonville Jaguars would have liked.
Linder announced his retirement Monday after eight injury-filled seasons, a decision that came once the Jaguars decided he had played his last down for the franchise.
Linder spent more than a week contemplating his future before announcing on Instagram he’s hanging up his cleats, saying “it is at this time I have decided to close this chapter of my life and retire from the NFL.”
BASEBALL
Padres’ Clevinger set to return from 2nd Tommy John surgery
PEORIA, Ariz. — San Diego right-hander Mike Clevinger is inspired by poet Kahlil Gibran in a return from a second Tommy John surgery.
Clevinger said Gibran’s “The Prophet” is his favorite book, and in a recent Twitter post he quoted Gibran:
Twice-scarred Clevinger, one of the most effective pitchers in the majors when healthy, is on track to regain his spot in the Padres’ starting rotation after missing 2021. The 31-year-old Clevinger enters the season with no limitations following surgery in September 2020, manager Bob Melvin said.
FOOTBALL
Pitt’s Narduzzi signs new contract
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh and football coach Pat Narduzzi have agreed on a new contract that will keep Narduzzi with the Panthers through at least 2030.
The deal announced Monday comes three months after Narduzzi led Pitt to its first Atlantic Coast Conference championship on its way to an 11-3 record and a No. 13 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll, the program’s highest postseason ranking since 1982. Narduzzi is 53-37 in seven seasons with the Panthers. His 53 wins rank fourth all-time in program history.
BASKETBALL
Celtics’ Williams out with torn meniscus
BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III has torn cartilage in his left knee, the team said on Monday, a day after he limped off the court in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Williams was averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds and just over two blocks this season for the Celtics, who won for the 24th time in 28 games on Sunday to take over the top spot in the Eastern Conference. He left the 134-112 victory at the end of the third quarter after scoring 10 points with 13 rebounds.
Cavs’ Wade to miss rest of season
CLEVELAND — Cavaliers forward Dean Wade will miss the rest of the season following knee surgery, the latest medical setback for a Cleveland team bitten by major injuries for months.
Wade, who made 28 starts this season, underwent a procedure Monday to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee, the team said. He had been sidelined since last playing on March 12, when he got hurt against Chicago.