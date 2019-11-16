CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is done playing for the Cleveland Browns this season. The NFL isn’t saying when the star defensive end will play again.
He was suspended for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason — if the Browns qualify. The league discipline Friday came hours after Garrett swung an opponent’s helmet and used it “as a weapon” by striking Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.
The violent outburst in the final seconds of Thursday’s nationally televised game against the Steelers resulted in the longest suspension for a single on-field infraction in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games in 2006.
The league’s No. 1 overall pick in 2017 was also fined an undisclosed amount. Garrett must meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell before his reinstatement is considered.
Until then, the defensive end’s career is on hold.
After wrestling Rudolph to the ground as the Browns were closing out a rare win over their rivals, Garrett ripped off the quarterback’s helmet and clobbered him on top of the head, triggering a brawl that capped another physical game between the AFC North teams.
“I made a terrible mistake,” Garrett said in a statement Friday. “I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”
Rudolph, who suffered a concussion earlier this season, avoided serious injury and said after the game the attack was “cowardly and bush league.” That sentiment was shared across the league and sports world.
The NFL said Garrett “violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting and removing an opponent’s helmet and using it as a weapon.”
Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey, who was trying to separate Garrett and Rudolph, was suspended three games without pay and also fined for punching and kicking Garrett. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game. He shoved Rudolph to the ground from behind during the melee.
The suspended players have three business days to appeal their penalties.
The Steelers and Browns were fined $250,000 each.
Eagles sign RB Ajayi to replace Sproles
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed running back Jay Ajayi, bringing back a key offensive player from their Super Bowl championship team two years ago.
Ajayi replaces Darren Sproles. The veteran was placed on injured reserve Friday because of a torn right hip flexor muscle.
BASEBALL
Source: Pirates to hire Cherington as GM
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have agreed to hire Ben Cherington as their general manager, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced.
Pittsburgh scheduled a news conference on Monday to introduce its new GM without revealing the person’s identity. Cherington will replace Neal Huntington, who was hired in September 2007 and fired in October.
BASKETBALL
Russell finally accepts Hall of Fame ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bill Russell finally accepted his Basketball Hall of Fame ring.
The 11-time NBA champion, five-time MVP, Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champ said on Twitter on Friday that he was presented with his Hall of Fame ring in a private ceremony.
The 85-year-old Boston Celtics great didn’t attend the induction ceremony in 1975. He said he didn’t deserve to be the first black player inducted, tweeting: “I felt others before me should have that honor.”
NCAA places Seton Hall on probation
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — The NCAA has placed the men’s basketball program at Seton Hall on probation for three years, taken away a scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year and limited recruiting in each of the next two seasons as part of a negotiated resolution of a transfer tampering case started in 2016.
Under terms of the agreement announced Friday, Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard was given a two-game suspension he has already served, and his former assistant and current St. Peter’s University head coach Shaheen Halloway received a four-game suspension that has two games remaining.
Georgia Tech appeals NCAA sanctions
ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has formally appealed sanctions levied by the NCAA against its men’s basketball program. The school announced its notice of appeal last month and filed written arguments with the governing body on Friday. Georgia Tech is appealing a ban on postseason play this season, as well as scholarship reductions and limits on official visits.
The NCAA ruled in September that major recruiting violations were committed by one of head coach Josh Pastner’s former assistants, Darryl LaBarrie, as well as an ex-friend, Ron Bell.
AUTO RACING
Suarez out at Stewart-Haas, Custer in
HOMESTEAD, Fla. — Daniel Suarez said he thought he had the money needed to keep his seat at Stewart-Haas Racing. The former Xfinity Series champion said he felt strongly he’d be back in the No. 41 Ford next year.
Then he learned team co-owner Gene Haas had a sudden change of heart.
Stewart-Haas Racing said it would replace Suarez in the Cup Series next year with Cole Custer, a 21-year-old prospect racing Saturday for the Xfinity championship on finale weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Suarez has now been fired twice in a year because his Cup team needed his seat to promote another driver.