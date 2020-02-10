Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls, 118-111, on Sunday night in Philadelphia to improve their NBA-best home record to 24-2.
Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for the 76ers.
Korkmaz stayed hot after netting a career-high 34 points in Friday’s 119-107 home win over Memphis. He made 12 of 17 field goals, going 6 of 11 on 3-pointers.
Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.
Embiid put Philadelphia ahead for good early in the fourth, breaking a tie to start the period with a short jumper and follow dunk that made it 87-83 with 11 minutes left. The 76ers kept the lead the rest of the way – although it wasn’t exactly easy against the plucky and undermanned Bulls.
Chicago got within two points twice, but the 76ers finally got some breathing room on Tobias Harris’ 3 that made it 104-95 with 6:22 to play. Korkmaz put it away with a two-possession sequence where he hit a 3-pointer and followed with a one-handed dunk that pushed him over 30 points for the second straight contest and made it 111-101 with 3:57 left.
Glenn Robinson III, acquired at the trade deadline from Golden State along with Alec Burks for three second-round picks, helped out in the fourth with six points in his first appearance with the 76ers. He finished with 10 points. Burks didn’t play.
Chicago started the third quarter on a 10-2 run, erasing Philadelphia’s five-point halftime advantage and taking a 65-62 lead on Kornet’s dunk early in the period. Philadelphia slowly regained the lead, but LaVine hit three 3-pointers during an 11-2 run that gave Chicago a 79-76 lead with 3:22 left in the third. The teams were tied, 83-83, entering the fourth.
The 76ers led by as many as 15 points in the first half and looked like they’d make easy work of the Bulls, but Chicago clawed within 60-55 at the break.
Korkmaz had 17 points in eight first-quarter minutes to help the 76ers take a 38-25 lead. Korkmaz made 6 of 7 shots, including 4 of 5 3-pointers, in the opening period.
Chicago has a long list of injured players: Lauri Markkanen (right hip) missed his eighth straight; Otto Porter Jr. (broken left foot) has been out since Nov. 6; Wendell Carter (sprained right ankle) has sat for 17 in a row; Kris Dunn (sprained right knee) missed his third consecutive game; and Denzel Valentine (strained hamstring) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) sat for the second straight game.
Celtics 112, Thunder 111 — At Oklahoma City: Kemba Walker scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum had 26 and Boston beat Oklahoma City for its seventh straight victory. Jaylen Brown finished with 17 points for the Celtics, who made 16 3-pointers. One of them, by Marcus Smart with 8:19 remaining, gave Boston the lead for good.
Hawks 140, Knicks 135 (2 OT) — At Atlanta: Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta outlasted New York. It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40, second-most in the NBA this season. The first-time All-Star hit all 16 of his free throw attempts and knocked down a game-high six treys.
Grizzlies 106, Wizards 99 — At Washington: Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help Memphis overcome poor 3-point shooting and beat Washington.
Jazz 114, Rockets 113 — At Houston: Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a five-game losing streak.
Clippers 133, Cavaliers 92 — At Cleveland: Lou Williams scored 25 points, Paul George added 22, and Montrezl Harrell chipped in 19 to lead Los Angeles to the road win. Andre Drummond led Cleveland with 19 points.