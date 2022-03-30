IOWA CITY — Junior point guard Joe Toussaint has notified head coach Fran McCaffery of his intentions to transfer from the University of Iowa and the men’s basketball program.
“After much consideration and thought, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal to pursue an expanded role at another institution,” Toussaint said in a statement issued by the school. “I am thankful to my teammates, coaches, and fans for a memorable three years. Winning a Big Ten championship and building lifelong relationships that I have made during my time in Iowa City is something I will always cherish.”
Toussaint led the team in assists (3.2) and steals (1.4) per game (3.2) and averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 36 games this past season. In three seasons with the Hawkeyes, Toussaint played in 98 games, including 41 starts, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 assists, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.
Xavier holds off St. Bonaventure in NIT semis
NEW YORK — Former Iowa transfer Jack Nunge scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Xavier held off a second-half charge to beat Saint Bonaventure, 84-77, in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday. The Musketeers will play Washington State or Texas A&M in the championship game on Thursday.
FOOTBALL
Bears sign QB Siemian to back up Fields
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract on Tuesday to back up Justin Fields.
Siemian has appeared in 33 games and started 29 while throwing for 6,843 yards, 41 touchdowns and 27 interceptions for the Denver Broncos (2015-17), New York Jets (2019) and New Orleans Saints (2020-21). He starred at Northwestern before getting drafted by Denver in the seventh round in 2015.
Ravens sign Harbaugh to 3-year extension
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens have signed coach John Harbaugh to a three-year contract extension through 2025. The Ravens announced the move Tuesday. Harbaugh is entering his 15th season at the helm. The Ravens are 148-96 under Harbaugh, plus a Super Bowl victory at the end of the 2012 season. He also guided Baltimore to the AFC title game in 2008 and 2011.
Jags to play annually at Wembley through ’24
With other NFL teams encroaching on the United Kingdom, the Jacksonville Jaguars want to establish a stronghold on the overseas market. The Jaguars received formal approval Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Palm Beach, Fla., to move forward with a three-year contract to play annually at Wembley Stadium. The deal gives the small-market franchise exclusivity at one of London’s most iconic sporting venues.
BASEBALL
Brewers tap Burnes to start season opener
PHOENIX — Corbin Burnes’ Cy Young Award-winning performance last year has resulted in him getting the opening day assignment for the Milwaukee Brewers this season.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell announced Tuesday that Burnes would start the Brewers’ April 7 opener against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Cubs haven’t yet named their starting pitcher for that game.
Milwaukee adds Ureña on minor league deal
MILWAUKEE — Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher José Ureña has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday.
Ureña, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings.
White Sox acquire OF Haseley from Phillies
GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Chicago White Sox added to their outfield depth on Tuesday, acquiring Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.
Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
Twins add veteran pitcher Archer
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Right-hander Chris Archer and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a $3.5 million, one-year contract on Monday, a potential boost for their rotation with a two-time All-Star who’s coming off an injury-ruined season.
He has a $2.75 million salary, and the deal includes a $10 million mutual option for 2023 with a $750,000 buyout.
Marte, Arizona finalize $76M, 5-year deal
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks have decided to anchor their offensive future around Ketel Marte’s ample talents. The club announced on Tuesday that it had finalized a $76 million, five-year contract with Marte that begins in the 2023 season and includes a team option for the 2028 that could be worth up to $13 million.