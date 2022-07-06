NASCAR CUP SERIES

Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart

Site: Hampton, Ga.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:35 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (USA).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting eighth.

Last race: Tyler Reddick outdueled Chase Elliott and cruised to victory at Road America for his first victory in NASCAR’s premier series.

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Alsco Uniforms 250

Site: Hampton, Ga.

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 9:05 a.m., and race, 4 p.m. (USA).

Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 163 laps, 251 miles.

Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole position.

Last race: Ty Gibbs passed Kyle Larson on the last lap of overtime at Road America and won for the series-best fourth time this season.

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio

Site: Lexington, Ohio.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:35 a.m., and qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Race distance: 67 laps, 151 miles.

FORMULA ONE

Austrian Grand Prix

Site: Spielberg, Austria.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and sprint, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Red Bull Ring.

Race distance: 71 laps, 190.42 miles.

INDYCAR

Next race: July 17, Toronto, Canada.

NHRA DRAG RACING

Next event: July 15-17, Morrison, Colo.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: July 8, West Burlington, Iowa, and July 9, Wilmot, Wis.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.