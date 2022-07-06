Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart
Site: Hampton, Ga.
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:35 a.m.; Sunday, race, 2 p.m. (USA).
Track: Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Race distance: 260 laps, 400 miles.
Last year: Kurt Busch won after starting eighth.
Last race: Tyler Reddick outdueled Chase Elliott and cruised to victory at Road America for his first victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
Alsco Uniforms 250
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 9:05 a.m., and race, 4 p.m. (USA).
Race distance: 163 laps, 251 miles.
Last year: Kyle Busch won from the pole position.
Last race: Ty Gibbs passed Kyle Larson on the last lap of overtime at Road America and won for the series-best fourth time this season.
O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio
Site: Lexington, Ohio.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 8:35 a.m., and qualifying, 2:35 p.m.; Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m. (FS1).
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Race distance: 67 laps, 151 miles.
Austrian Grand Prix
Site: Spielberg, Austria.
Schedule: Friday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 5:30 a.m., and sprint, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday, race, 8 a.m. (ESPN).
Track: Red Bull Ring.
Race distance: 71 laps, 190.42 miles.
INDYCAR
Next race: July 17, Toronto, Canada.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Next event: July 15-17, Morrison, Colo.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Next events: July 8, West Burlington, Iowa, and July 9, Wilmot, Wis.
