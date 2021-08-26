Yadier Molina’s 19th season will be his last.
The 39-year-old St. Louis Cardinals catcher made the announcement Wednesday, a day after agreeing to a $10 million deal for 2022 that represents a $1 million raise.
“It’s hard to keep up in this game to a high level,” Molina said. “When you’re 39, it’s tough. I try my best. I’m pretty sure I’m going to be able to finish strong next year and try to bring the trophy back to St. Louis this year and next year.”
The 10-time All Star and nine-time Gold Glove winner has spent his entire career in the Cardinals organization since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2000 amateur draft. He helped St. Louis win the World Series in 2006 and 2011.
“This is an exciting moment,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “To have someone want to stay and be a part of something from Day 1 to where their career ends is just remarkable in this day and age.”
Molina was a free agent this offseason before signing a one-year, $9 million deal in February.
“I was thinking about my career and I was planning to retire next year,” he said. “Last year, the free agency was tough for me. I didn’t want to go through that again this year.”
Molina this season joined Yogi Berra and Johnny Bench as the only catchers in major league history to record 2,000 hits and play in 2,000 games with one team. His 18 seasons catching for the Cardinals are the most by any catcher with the same team.
Among major league catchers, Molina is fourth in games caught (2,080) and starts at catcher (2,014), fifth in innings caught (17,441 2/3), fourth in pickoffs (52); second in putouts (14,446) and total chances (15,551) and 10th in caught stealing percentage (40.4%).
(Wednesday’s games)
Cardinals 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings) — At St. Louis: Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Lars Nootbaar’s single in the 10th inning as St. Louis edged Detroit. Cardinals starter Jon Lester allowed one run on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts in five innings.
Rays 7, Phillies 4 — At Philadelphia: Francisco Mejia hit a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lead Tampa Bay to the victory. Brandon Lowe also went deep for the Rays.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cubs 5, Rockies 2 — At Chicago: Patrick Wisdom cracked a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth inning, and Chicago won first game of a doubleheader. Wisdom launched a 1-1 slider from Austin Gomber over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue for his 21st home run. He entered the year with four homers in 48 games over three seasons with the Cardinals, Rangers and Cubs.
Giants 3, Mets 2 — At New York: Brandon Crawford doubled in Kris Bryant and Alex Dickerson in the top of the seventh inning to rally San Francisco to the victory.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Astros 6, Royals 5 (10 innings) — At Houston: Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift Houston.
Indians 7, Rangers 2 — At Cleveland: Oscar Mercado, Yu Chang, Austin Hedges and Franmil Reyes homered to lead Cleveland. Zach Plesac allowed two runs in eight innings to earn the win.
Blue Jays 3, White Sox 1 — At Toronto: Alejandro Kirk singled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Randal Grichuk followed with a bases-loaded walk to lead Toronto. Yoan Moncada singled in Chicago’s lone run in the top of the third.