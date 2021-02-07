The Associated Press delivered its NFL awards on Saturday night, and some of the recipients were rather obvious.
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was named the Coach of the Year, Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the Defensive Player of the Year, and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry was the Offensive Player of the Year.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Washington edge rusher Chase Young took the top rookie honors.
Washington quarterback Alex Smith was named the Comeback Player of the Year after making his return from a life-threatening leg injury.
Just getting on the practice field was a victory for Smith. Leading Washington to the playoffs? The stuff dreams are made of, perhaps.
The 36-year-old quarterback completed a remarkable comeback from a broken right leg that required 17 surgeries to repair. Smith stepped in to start eight games before a strained right calf in the same leg sidelined him for the postseason spot he helped the team secure.
But Smith had overcome the doubts — and doubters.
“You know obviously that was a big part of my initial part of my rehab when I wasn’t even really thinking about football at that point, way more concerned with everyday life and tasks, and things,” he said. “And obviously fortunate enough it did progress to the point where when I started to think about football, it still seemed distant for a long, long time.
“As I worked toward that it was a complex thing, trying to figure out bracing that would best work to try to play quarterback. It literally came up for this summer when I finally got the go-ahead that my bone had healed enough that I could attempt it.
“But even then I think it was hard for a lot of people to digest that I wanted to do this, that I wanted to attempt this. I did get a lot of pushback throughout the entire process. Why was I doing this? This was crazy. There were definitely periods throughout the entire two years of setbacks and when I really would doubt anything like this was possible.”
It was so possible that Smith nearly swept the voting for The Associated Press 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Smith received 49 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league.
Everyone across the league cited Smith as an inspiration.
“It is humbling when I hear that,” Smith said. “I know for how long I spent thinking about and looking at the men and women who inspired me. I am stuck in the hospital bed, stuck in a wheelchair, spent countless hours googling and looking at videos of our service men and women going through the same rehab as I went through.
“So there were definitely people in front of me that I am so thankful for that allowed me to go down this path. And obviously I am humbled and I guess you hope that you can kind of be a link in that chain for anybody coming behind you.”
The Browns snapped their postseason drought going back to the 2003 season by going 11-5 in the rugged AFC North, then beating Pittsburgh in the wild-card round before a close loss at Kansas City. Stefanski eliminated past attitude problems and locker room discord in making the Browns not only a contender this season, but a potential force in the future.
Donald, the Los Angeles Rams’ unanimous All-Pro added the 2020 top defensive player honor to his wins in 2017 and 2018. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981, ’82, 86) and Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt (2012, ’14, 15) have earned the award three times.
Henry, the Tennessee Titans running back with speed, power and the best stiff-arm in the business, ran for 2,027 yards, the eighth player to surpass the magic 2,000 mark. Five of the previous seven to manage the feat won the award, while O.J. Simpson in 1973 was the league’s MVP.
Herbert is the second straight quarterback and the ninth since 2004 to win the award.
Young led all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks.
Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was the NFL Assistant Coach of the Year.