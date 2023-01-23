MADISON, Wis. — No. 3-ranked Tony Cassioppi’s 4-1 decision over No. 11 Trent Hillger tied the dual at 18 and the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 16 Wisconsin, 19-18 via criteria, on Sunday afternoon in front of a record crowd at UW Field House.
The Hawkeyes and Badgers split the 10 matches, but Iowa won the dual on the third criteria — points scored in decisions, majors and technical falls. Iowa had a 31-24 advantage to move to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten.
With the Hawkeyes trailing, 18-15, in the team total, Cassioppi and Hillger traded escapes in the first and second periods before Cassioppi grabbed a 3-1 lead with a takedown 20 seconds into the third to grab control.
The Hawkeyes won the first three matches and four of the first five before intermission to grab a 15-3 lead. Top-ranked Spencer Lee opened the dual with his sixth consecutive fall – a new career long streak — pinning No. 6 Eric Barnett in 4:38. It was Lee’s 48th consecutive win dating back to the 2018-19 season.
Junior Brody Teske followed with a 4-0 decision over No. 28 Taylor LaMont at 133, giving Iowa a 9-0 lead. The Hawkeyes made it 12-0 when No. 2 Real Woods won a 9-2 decision over No. 26 Joseph Zargo at 141.
The Badgers got on the board at 149, winning a top-10 battle between No. 7 Max Murin and No. 2 Austin Gomez. No. 21 Cobe Siebrecht gave the Hawkeyes a 15-3 lead with a 3-2 decision over No. 18 Garrett Model at 165.
After intermission, the Badgers won four consecutive matches to take an 18-15 lead.
BASKETBALL
MADISON, Wis. – The men’s basketball game between Wisconsin and Northwestern, originally scheduled for Saturday in Evanston, Ill., has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. today at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Saturday’s contest was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program.
GOLF
ORLANDO, Fla. — Brooke Henderson is off to a flying start in the new LPGA Tour season. The Canadian went wire-to-wire to win the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona for her 13th career victory.
Henderson handled the par 5s and kept any challengers from having too much hope to win by four shots. Maja Stark started her second year on the LPGA by finishing second with Charley Hull of England. Nelly Korda wound up in fourth place. The LPGA Tour resumes in a month.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Victor Perez won the Abu Dhabi Championship for the third and biggest European tour title of his career. The Frenchman’s 6-under 66 in the final round was capped by holing a bunker shot at No. 17.
Perez led by one when he sent his tee shot short and into a greenside bunker. His second shot went about 10 feet beyond the cup and span back into it. A bogey at the last was enough for the 30-year-old Perez to claim a winner’s check of $1.53 million at one of the tour’s top events and strengthen his chances of playing for Europe at this year’s Ryder Cup outside Rome.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1. Kevin Fiala had two assists and Pheonix Copley stopped 18 shots to help the Kings snap a four-game losing streak. Defenseman Ian Mitchell scored his first goal of the season for Chicago, spoiling Copley’s shutout bid with 3:15 remaining. Petr Mrazek finished with 25 saves. The Blackhawks had won three straight and six of their previous seven.
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season.
The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau’s replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
MOTOR SPORTS
MONTE CARLO, Monaco — Frenchman Sebastien Ogier won the season-opening Monte Carlo rally for a record ninth time on Sunday, breaking the tie with countryman Sebastien Loeb.
The eight-time world champion Ogier powered his Toyota to victory over defending world champion Kalle Rovanperä of Finland (Toyota) and Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai). The 39-year-old Ogier won nine of the 18 special stages — including the first five — for his 56th race win. He finished 18.8 seconds ahead of Rovanperä and 44.6 clear of Neuville.
