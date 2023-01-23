MADISON, Wis. — No. 3-ranked Tony Cassioppi’s 4-1 decision over No. 11 Trent Hillger tied the dual at 18 and the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team defeated No. 16 Wisconsin, 19-18 via criteria, on Sunday afternoon in front of a record crowd at UW Field House.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers split the 10 matches, but Iowa won the dual on the third criteria — points scored in decisions, majors and technical falls. Iowa had a 31-24 advantage to move to 12-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten.

