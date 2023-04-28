The first-round games of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will be played on Friday night and Saturday of the third week of December 2024, and the semifinals will be played in early January on weeknights to avoid conflicting with the NFL playoffs.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock confirmed on Thursday a schedule that had already become apparent when the decision to expand was finalized in December. The 10 conference commissioners who make up the College Football Playoff management committee held their spring meetings in Dallas this week.
The upcoming season will be the last in which the College Football Playoff uses a four-team format.
Recommended for you
The College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. The first-round games will match teams seeded 5-12 and be played on campus sites, with the best seeds hosting.
Ravens, Jackson agree to $260M extension
The Baltimore Ravens agreed in principle with Lamar Jackson on a five-year deal Thursday, making their star quarterback the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The Ravens and Jackson agreed on a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been signed.
BASEBALL
Verlander to make rehab start
NEW YORK — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander is slated to make a rehab start Friday for Binghamton, the Mets’ Double-A affiliate.
Verlander, who signed a two-year, $86.6 million deal with the Mets in December, has yet to debut due to a major teres strain he suffered late in spring training. He is expected to throw four innings for Binghamton.
Guardians coach out of hospital
CLEVELAND — Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis was released from the hospital Thursday and cleared to rejoin the team. Willis became lightheaded prior to Wednesday’s series finale against the Colorado Rockies and was taken for tests. The team said the 62-year-old will travel with the Guardians, who open a three-game series in Boston on Friday.
Former Pirates star Groat dies at 92
PITTSBURGH — Before Bo Jackson knew everything, before Deion Sanders introduced Prime Time, there was Dick Groat.
A wiry shortstop with a slick glove and a lightning-quick guard with a lethal set shot, Groat was a star on the baseball diamond and the basketball court in the 1950s, long before Jackson and Sanders made major sports multitasking a thing.
Groat, who parlayed a spectacular hoops career at Duke into a brief stint in the NBA before becoming an All-Star and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, died Thursday. He was 92.
HOCKEY
Lightning beat Leafs, force Game 6
TORONTO — Michael Eyssimont had a goal and an assist as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs, 4-2, on Thursday night to force Game 6 in their first-round playoff series. The Leafs lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.
Flyers beat Rangers to take 3-2 lead
NEWARK, N.J. — Erik Haula had two goals and an assist, Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots, and the New Jersey Devils beat the New York Rangers, 4-0, Thursday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round series.
BASKETBALL
Clippers: Leonard has meniscus tear
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has a meniscus tear in his right knee, although his surgically repaired right ACL is intact.
The team had said Leonard sustained a right knee sprain after playing in the first two games of the Clippers’ first-round loss to Phoenix but didn’t provide further details.
The two-time NBA Finals MVP had an MRI in Los Angeles after Game 2, which showed the tear, according to Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.
Edwards lawyer: Assault charges baseless
MINNEAPOLIS — The attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards said his client will “vigorously defend” himself against misdemeanor third-degree assault charges for allegedly swinging a folding chair and injuring two Denver arena employees after the series-ending loss to the Nuggets.
Harvey Steinberg, the attorney for Edwards, issued a statement Thursday through the Timberwolves that criticized the Denver Police Department’s decision to “inexplicably” charge Edwards after Game 5.
“With the game over, Anthony’s exit from the court was partially obstructed by a chair, which he moved and set down three steps later. As video of the incident confirms, Anthony did not swing the chair at anyone and of course did not intend to hurt anyone,” Steinberg said. “Anthony intends to vigorously defend against these baseless charges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.