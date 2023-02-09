Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 16 points and the Toronto Raptors beat San Antonio, 112-98, on Wednesday night in Toronto, handing the struggling Spurs their 10th consecutive loss.
Chris Boucher had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Toronto’s third straight win.
Gary Trent Jr. scored 15 points, and Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa each scored 10 for the Raptors, who have won the past five meetings with the Spurs.
Keldon Johnson scored 22 points, Josh Richardson had 14 and Doug McDermott 13 for San Antonio, which has not won since Jan. 17 against Brooklyn. Former Raptor Jakob Poeltl scored 12 points and Keita Bates-Diop had 10.
It’s the second time this season the Spurs have lost at least 10 straight. They had a season-worst 11-game slump between Nov. 14 and Dec. 4.
Siakam led Toronto with seven assists and shot 15 for 21, connecting on his first eight attempts. He went 3 for 3 from 3-point range and shot 4 of 5 at the foul line.
Wizards 118, Hornets 104 — At Washington: Kristaps Porzingis scored 36 points and matched a career high with eight 3-pointers, and Washington stopped a three-game skid. Deni Avdija had 20 points and 12 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 17 points and 10 assists for the Wizards, who broke open a close game in the third quarter and handed the Hornets their fifth straight loss.
Cavaliers 113, Pistons 85 — At Cleveland: Jarrett Allen scored 20 points, Evan Mobley added 19 and Cleveland won its fourth straight game despite resting their starting backcourt. All-Star starter Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) got the night off to heal some nagging injuries and the Cavs barely missed their top guards.
Celtics 106, 76ers 99 — At Boston: Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White scored 19 points apiece to lead the Celtics. Three of Boston’s regular starters were out and Jaylen Brown joined them in the first half after colliding with Jayson Tatum under the basket. Tatum had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Boston. The Celtics won for the fourth time in five games to add to the NBA’s best record.
Heat 116, Pacers 111 — At Miami: Bam Adebayo tied his season high with 38 points, Jimmy Butler added 25 and Miami held off Indiana.
Gabe Vincent had 17, Tyler Herro scored 15 and Caleb Martin finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Heat, who snapped a two-game slide.
Buddy Hield scored 29 points for Indiana, which has lost 13 of its last 15 games. Myles Turner had 23 points and 11 rebounds, while T.J. McConnell scored 18.
