Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 16 points and the Toronto Raptors beat San Antonio, 112-98, on Wednesday night in Toronto, handing the struggling Spurs their 10th consecutive loss.

Chris Boucher had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench in Toronto’s third straight win.

