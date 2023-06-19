Baseball Pride Nights
FILE - Billy Bean, Major League Baseball vice president of Social Responsibility & Inclusion, throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Seattle Mariners' Felix Hernandez before a baseball game between the Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers Friday, Aug. 19, 2016, in Seattle. Bean said he doesn't think the absence of an openly gay player is the right way to evaluate inclusivity in the major leagues, just like he doesn't think the sport should be evaluated by a comment that might not be supportive. Bean came out after his playing career. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

 Elaine Thompson

CHICAGO — When it comes to baseball and LGBTQ+ inclusivity, Billy Bean often flashes back to his playing days.

Ending his career without telling his parents about his life as a closeted gay ballplayer. Shielding his secret from teammates like Brad Ausmus and Torey Lovullo. The regret of not sharing his "full self," he says.