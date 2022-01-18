TAMPA BAY, Fla. —The Buccaneers began a new week Monday with their all-pro right tackle in a protective boot and their iron-horse offensive line potentially in flux.
During his weekly Zoom session with reporters, coach Bruce Arians said he likely won’t know the game-day status of Tristan Wirfs — the first Bucs offensive lineman ever to earn all-pro status — and center Ryan Jensen until later in the week. The pair of Pro Bowlers suffered ankle sprains early in Sunday’s 31-15 wild-card victory against the Eagles.
Additionally, backup tackle Josh Wells, a fixture in the team’s jumbo packages, is nursing a quad injury that left him hobbling for part of the Eagles game.
“Very (concerned) today, hopefully not as much Wednesday and Thursday,” said Arians, whose team hosts either the Los Angeles Rams or Arizona Cardinals in an NFC division playoff Sunday.
“But I’m very, very concerned about it today because we were going to have to put (right guard) Alex Cappa at tackle and (Aaron) Stinnie at guard early in the first quarter in that game. Thank God Josh just gutted it out.”
Wirfs sprained his ankle on the game’s opening possession and attempted one more play before exiting. He re-entered briefly in the second quarter and surrendered a third-down sack to Eagles defensive end Ryan Kerrigan before exiting for good.
Prior to his departure, Wirfs hadn’t missed a snap in his two NFL seasons.
Bears interview Colts’ Dodds, Eberflus
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears interviewed Indianapolis executive Ed Dodds for their general manager job and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for their head coaching position on Monday.
Dodds has 19 years of experience in the NFL. He has spent the past five in Indianapolis’ front office, including four as assistant GM under Chris Ballard. Before that, Dodds worked for Seattle from 2007 to 2016, helping the Seahawks win two conference championships and a Super Bowl.
Eberflus has spent the past four years as Indianapolis’ defensive coordinator, helping turn around a unit that ranked among the league’s worst. The Colts ranked eighth on defense in 2020, though they slipped to 16th this season.
Raiders GM Mayock out after 3 seasons
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired general manager Mike Mayock after three seasons and will begin a search for a coach and GM following their second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons. The Raiders announced the move to get rid of Mayock on Monday, two days after losing their wild-card playoff game to Cincinnati, 26-19.
Ex-Florida State QB Purdy to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Florida State quarterback Chubba Purdy announced his decision to transfer to Nebraska on Monday. Purdy is the second quarterback headed to Nebraska through the transfer portal. Casey Thompson announced his move from Texas on Jan. 7.
Purdy said in November he planned to leave Florida State. He played behind Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton and appeared in one game. He played in three games in 2020, starting one.
BASKETBALL
Gonzaga back atop AP Top 25 poll
A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the AP Top 25. Amid the chaos, a familiar team returned to the top.
Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga climbed back to the top of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released today, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot.
Arizona was third, followed by Purdue and Baylor. Wisconsin rose five spots to No. 8 while Iowa State remained steady at 15. Iowa was the first team listed outside of the top 25.
South Carolina women remain No. 1
South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday after knocking off two unranked opponents.
The Gamecocks received 28 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel after beating Texas A&M and Arkansas last week. South Carolina is off until hosting Vanderbilt next Monday.
There was no movement near the top of the poll as Stanford, Louisville, North Carolina State, Tennessee and Indiana followed the Gamecocks again. Louisville received the other two first-place votes. Iowa State rose two spots to No. 7 while Iowa returned to the poll at No. 25.
SPORTS MEDIA
Chicago reporter Grobstein dies at 69
CHICAGO — Les Grobstein, a longtime Chicago sports radio reporter and talk show host who recorded Lee Elia’s famous profanity-laced postgame rant about Cubs fans, has died.
He was 69. WSCR-AM reported Grobstein died Sunday at his home. No cause was given.
Grobstein had been the station’s overnight host since 2009. The spot suited him because of its dependence on callers and his willingness to listen and engage hardcore fans in lengthy discussions. “The Grobber” also had an encyclopedic knowledge of Chicago sports.