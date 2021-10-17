NEW YORK — Casey Martin, the Oregon golf coach who successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart because of a rare circulatory disease, had his right leg amputated in what he told Golf Digest was always going to be “my destiny.”
The magazine, which has been in touch with Martin over the last few weeks, reported on its website that he had surgery Friday and was recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His brother said doctors feel it went well enough that Martin has a good shot at an effective prosthesis.
Martin suffered from Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome, which restricted circulation in the lower portion of his right leg and made it virtually impossible for him to walk 18 holes. He still managed to practice and play well enough to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2000 season.
His lawsuit citing the Americans with Disabilities Act made it all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 7-2 in his favor in a 2001 decision.
Martin, a teammate of Tiger Woods on Stanford’s national championship team, has been the head golf coach at Oregon since 2006. He qualified for the U.S. Open in 2012.
LAS VEGAS — Rickie Fowler couldn’t remember the last time he saw his name at the top of the leaderboard on the weekend of the PGA Tour. He didn’t forget what he was supposed to do from there.
Winless in 32 months, Fowler returned to the spotlight Saturday in the foothills above Las Vegas. He has a 9-under 63 — his lowest score in three years — and took a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Summit.
FOOTBALL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville plans to retire the No. 8 jersey of former Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson, the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner.
Jackson’s number will be retired during a ceremony at Louisville’s Nov. 13 home game against Syracuse. Jackson joins Johnny Unitas as the school’s only football players to have their numbers retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired in 2003.
CANTON, Ohio — Pro Football Hall of Fame President David Baker has announced his retirement.
Baker, 68, had served in the role of president and executive director since January 2014. Jim Porter, 57, the Hall’s chief marketing and communications officer since April 2020, has been named president and will oversee all daily business operations.
Baker will continue to represent the Hall of Fame at Ring of Excellence ceremonies honoring members of the 2020 and 2021 classes at NFL stadiums for the remainder of the presentation schedule.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts activated receiver T.Y. Hilton from injured reserve in time for Sunday’s game against Houston but will not have kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
Indy put Blankenship on injured reserve on Saturday with a hip injury. He will be out at least three weeks. Michael Badgley will replace Blankenship after being signed to the practice squad earlier this week.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next three games with a hamstring injury. McCaffrey already has missed two games, both Carolina losses.
The earliest he will be able to return to game action is Nov. 7 against the New England Patriots. McCaffrey will have missed 18 of 24 games with injuries since becoming the league’s highest-paid running back following the 2019 season.
AUTO RACING
Nemechek’s win leaves final 4 spots open
FORT WORTH, Texas — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway.
Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the eight playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals, at Kansas and Martinsville, to qualify for the championship finale in Phoenix.
Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory. Noah Gragson was third, followed by Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric.
HOCKEY
PITTSBURGH — Teddy Blueger, Drew O’Connor, Brock McGinn and Danton Heinen scored first-period goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks, 5-2, on Saturday night.
Patrick Kane and Kirby Dach scored for Chicago.