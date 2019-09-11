MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race.
The Twins made the move on Tuesday before a three-game series against Washington. They took a five-game lead over Cleveland into the night.
Minnesota reinstated right-hander Kyle Gibson from the injured list and promoted infielder Ronald Torreyes from Triple-A Rochester.
Buxton sustained a partial dislocation after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch on Aug. 1. He batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in only 271 at-bats. Buxton played in five games last week as a defensive replacement and pinch runner.
Gibson, who last pitched on Aug. 30, has been dealing with a digestive track disease, ulcerative colitis. He is scheduled to start on Thursday.
Syndergaard: ‘Unfortunate’ complaints of Mets front office made public
NEW YORK — Mets ace Noah Syndergaard says it is “unfortunate” that his complaints to New York’s front office and coaching staff about catcher Wilson Ramos were made public and denied any role in leaking the conversations.
The New York Post reported on Syndergaard’s frustrations Monday, saying the right-hander or his agents have implored the Mets numerous times to let Syndergaard pitch to another catcher.
Syndergaard said Tuesday he was surprised by the report. He says it is “completely false” that he was livid in conversations with club officials and called their discussions “very cordial and adult.” He also said he has “nothing but respect” for Ramos.
Syndergaard has a 5.09 ERA in 15 games pitching to Ramos and a 2.45 ERA in 10 games pitching to primary backup Tomas Nido. Syndergaard spoke to the Mets over the weekend when Nido caught Marcus Stroman’s start Saturday and Ramos caught with Syndergaard pitching Sunday.
FOOTBALL
Patriots’ Brown accused of raping trainer
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of rape by a former trainer. Britney Taylor says Brown sexually assaulted her on three occasions, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida.
Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.
“He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to also protect other professional athletes against false accusations,” Heitner said in a statement.
Jets cut ex-Viking Vedvik, sign Ficken
NEW YORK — The New York Jets have signed Sam Ficken to try to solve their ongoing kicking woes.
The team also announced Tuesday it has waived Kaare Vedvik after he missed an extra point and a 45-yard field-goal attempt in the Jets’ 17-16 season-opening loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Ficken was with Green Bay during training camp before he was waived among the Packers’ final cuts.
Titans add Grasu to active roster
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have added center Hroniss Grasu to their active roster and waived running back Dalyn Dawkins.
Grasu, who is 6-foot-3 and 301 pounds, originally joined the Titans in February as an unrestricted free agent. The Titans waived him at the end of training camp. Grasu started 50 games during his college career at Oregon before the Chicago Bears drafted him in the third round in 2015.
Chiefs bring back De’Anthony Thomas
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs have returned De’Anthony Thomas to the active roster and waived fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle with the hope that they can sign him to the practice squad should he clear waivers.
The moves were announced Tuesday, a day off for the team. Thomas, who re-signed with the Chiefs in mid-August, was suspended the first week of the season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.
Patriots send Demaryius Thomas to Jets
NEW YORK — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have acquired wide receiver Demaryius Thomas from the New England Patriots for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams had not yet announced the trade.
Ex-Raider Neiron Ball dead at 27
Former Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball, who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27. Ball’s sister, Natalie Ball Myricks, released a statement announcing her brother’s passing early Tuesday. Ball’s agency, the Sports & Entertainment Group in Washington, D.C., confirmed his death to The Associated Press.
Tennessee makes shirt for boy bullied for homemade effort
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Florida boy who was bullied over his homemade University of Tennessee shirt now has fans of his own.
News outlets report the Knoxville school is now selling shirts featuring the boy’s hand-drawn design, which also has been painted onto the Rock, a longtime 97.5 ton campus landmark made of dolomite stone. The school’s VolShop website says a portion of sales proceeds will be donated to the STOMP Out Bullying nonprofit.
The boy’s teacher shared his story on Facebook, noting that his excitement for his school’s college colors day turned to devastation after he was bullied at lunch last week.
BASKETBALL
Jordan pledges $1 million for hurricane relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. Jordan said in a statement Tuesday on Twitter through his spokeswoman Estee Portnoy that he’s “devastated” at the destruction in the Bahamas, adding “my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones.”