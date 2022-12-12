Vikings Lions Football
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is stopped by the Detroit Lions during the first half of their game Sunday afternoon in Detroit.

 Paul Sancya The Associated Press

DETROIT — Jared Goff dropped back behind an offensive line that gave him plenty of time and threw deep twice, taking advantage of big-play receivers the Detroit Lions added for him this season.

Goff had a 41-yard pass to rookie Jameson Williams and a 48-yard pass to DJ Chark for two of his three touchdown throws in the first half, leading the surging Detroit Lions to a 34-23 win over the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

