Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-66 win over Towson on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.
Born had eight assists and three steals for the Panthers (4-7). Cole Henry scored 15 points and Tytan Anderson added 14.
No. 1 Purdue 69, Davidson 61 — At Indianapolis: Zach Edey had 29 points and 16 rebounds and Caleb Furst scored all 12 of his points in the second half to help Purdue fend off Davidson in the Indy Classic.
No. 5 Houston 69, No. 2 Virginia 61 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jarace Walker scored 17 points and Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat Virginia.
No. 3 Connecticut 68, Butler 46 — At Indianpolis: Adama Sanogo had 27 points and 14 rebounds, helping Connecticut beat Butler.
No. 15 Gonzaga 100, No. 4 Alabama 90 — At Birmingham, Ala.: Drew Timme scored 29 points and Gonzaga overcame Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat Alabama.
No. 8 Kansas 84, No. 14 Indiana 62 — At Lawrence, Kan.: Gradey Dick had 20 points to lead six Kansas players in double figures scoring as the Jayhawks routed Indiana.
No. 10 Arkansas 76, Bradley 57 — At North Little Rock, Ark.: Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points and Arkansas beat Bradley for its sixth straight win.
No. 16 UCLA 63, No. 13 Kentucky 53 — At New York: Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 19 points and 12 rebounds as UCLA turned back Kentucky.
No. 17 Mississippi State 68, Nicholls 66 — At Starkville, Miss.: Dashawn Davis made two clutch free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining and Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds to help Mississippi State hold off Nicholls.
North Carolina 89, No. 23 Ohio State 84 (OT) — At New York: Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat Ohio State.
No. 24 Virginia Tech 74, Grambling State 48 — At Blacksburg, Va.: Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead Virginia Tech over Grambling State.
No. 25 Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76 — At Coral Gables, Fla.: Isaiah Wong scored 22 points and had 10 assists as Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.).
