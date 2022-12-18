Bowen Born had 27 points in Northern Iowa’s 83-66 win over Towson on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.

Born had eight assists and three steals for the Panthers (4-7). Cole Henry scored 15 points and Tytan Anderson added 14.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.