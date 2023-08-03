A group of Big Ten presidents has begun discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, two people familiar with the conversations told The Associated Press on Wednesday.
The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the conversations were preliminary and the Big Ten was not going public with its internal deliberations.
Oregon and Washington would be the primary targets if the conference decided to make a move, one of the people said.
Yahoo Sports first reported the Big Ten was exploring the potential of adding more Pac-12 schools.
The Pac-12 is down to nine schools seemingly committed beyond this year, with Southern California and UCLA heading to the Big Ten in 2024 to make it a 16-team, coast-to-coast conference. Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 for the Big 12 next year, too. Colorado announced its move last week.
The Pac-12 is hoping to keep its remaining members together with a media rights deal that would make Apple TV the conference’s primary home, ESPN reported Tuesday. The deal might not be enough to prevent more defections to the Big 12, with the remaining schools in the Four Corners region, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah, the prime targets.
FSU will consider leaving the ACC
Florida State President Rick McCullough believes the Seminoles will have to consider leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference unless there is a “radical change to the revenue distribution.”
McCullough made his remarks at a board of trustees meeting Wednesday, stoking more speculation that FSU is poised to break a grant of rights deal with the ACC and join another league.
BASEBALL
Hendriks undergoes Tommy John surgery
ARLINGTON, Texas — Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, who made a comeback this season from cancer, had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
The typical recovery time after Tommy John surgery is 12-14 months, which means the right-hander could miss all of next season. The White Sox said before their game against Texas that the procedure was successfully performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister.
Cubs place Stroman on 15-day injured list
CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed All-Star right-hander Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list because of inflammation in his right hip Wednesday and added newly acquired right-handed reliever José Cuas to the active roster.
Stroman isn’t expected to miss much action, manager David Ross said. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Stroman (10-8, 3.85 ERA) allowed a combined 13 runs in his past two starts.
Germán entering inpatient treatment
NEW YORK — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday.
Germán, who threw a perfect game at Oakland in late June, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday.
“It is critical that Domingo completely focuses on addressing his health and well-being,” the Yankees said in a statement. “We will respect his privacy as he begins this process.”
Reds place Lively on 15-day injured list
CHICAGO — The Cincinnati Reds placed right-hander Ben Lively on the 15-day injured list Wednesday because of a right pectoral strain and recalled right-hander Daniel Duarte from Triple-A Louisville.
Lively (4-7, 5.20 ERA) allowed 13 runs across four innings in Cincinnati’s 20-9 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.
AL batting leader Bichette to 10-day IL
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays put AL batting leader Bo Bichette on the 10-day injured list Wednesday because of patellar tendonitis in his right knee.
Bichette left Monday’s loss to Baltimore in the third inning after he jammed his knee while running the bases. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.
A two-time All Star, Bichette has a .321 average and 144 hits. He had missed just one game this season before Monday’s injury.
NASCAR
Johnson, Knaus, Allison picked for HOF
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Together, Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus dominated auto racing for years.
It seems only fitting they were both selected for the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Wednesday.
Johnson, one of the most accomplished drivers in the sport’s history, and his crew chief Knaus combined to win a record-tying seven Cup Series championships. The 83-year-old Allison was a member of NASCAR’s famed “Alabama Gang” and an ambassador for the sport for more than 50 years.