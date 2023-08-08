WWCup Sweden US Soccer
United States players react following their loss to Sweden in a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match Sunday in Melbourne, Australia.

 Scott Barbour The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — The rest of the world has finally caught up to the United States.

The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women’s World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16 on Sunday. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions.

