OTTAWA, Ontario — The Canadian government, citing “national interest grounds,” gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
The five provinces with NHL franchises, however, must give their approval for games between Canadian teams during the regular season, which is scheduled to start Jan. 13. The seven Canadian teams will play in a new North Division.
Alberta became the first province to say the NHL can play games in its arenas. The provincial government told The Canadian Press on Thursday it approved Edmonton and Calgary for competition following a review of protocols outlined in the league’s return-to-play plan, along with additional enhancements.
The Public Health Agency of Canada said the league’s plan for the preseason offers “robust measures to mitigate the risk of importation and spread of COVID-19 in Canada.” All provinces with NHL clubs have provided written support for the plan.
BASEBALL
White Sox, Marshall avoid arbitration
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox and reliever Evan Marshall agreed Thursday to a $2 million, one-year contract, avoiding arbitration.
The 30-year-old right-hander was 2-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 23 appearances last season — his second with the White Sox. He is 10-10 with a 3.96 ERA over seven years with Arizona, Seattle, Cleveland and Chicago. Marshall earned $407,407 prorated last season from a $1.1 million salary.
The White Sox have two players remaining eligible for arbitration — ace Lucas Giolito and right-hander Reynaldo López.
FOOTBALL
Dolphins QB Fitzpatrick tests positive
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss Sunday’s regular-season finale at Buffalo.
Coach Brian Flores shared the news with Fitzpatrick’s teammates during a Zoom meeting Thursday, safety Eric Rowe said. Fitzpatrick’s positive test was first reported by NFL Network.
Browns’ Ward, Smith will miss finale
CLEVELAND — The Browns ended 2020 without practicing for their first game in 2021. COVID-19 has Cleveland’s playoff hopes in peril. Issues with the virus intensified Thursday for the Browns as top cornerback Denzel Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith tested positive and were ruled out for Sunday’s game. The team also canceled practice as it prepares to face the Pittsburgh Steelers — with a playoff spot up for grabs.
The Browns had closed their facility Thursday for the second straight day so they could conduct close contact tracing. Practice will likely be pushed back again while tracing continues.
Rams’ Brockers joins Kupp on COVID list
Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Michael Brockers has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Brockers joins receiver Cooper Kupp on the list ahead of the Rams’ season finale against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Kupp isn’t expected to rejoin the Rams in time for the game, while the team hasn’t speculated on Brockers’ availability.
Falcons place Mack on COVID list
The Atlanta Falcons have placed center Alex Mack on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The move came after the team stopped all in-person work at its practice facility and reported a positive COVID-19 test. The Falcons did only virtual work on Thursday following the positive test. The team said Sunday’s final regular-season game at Tampa Bay is not threatened.
QB Trask leaving Florida for NFL
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback Kyle Trask made his future plans official Thursday, formally announcing he’s declining an opportunity to return to school and entering the NFL draft. No one thought Trask would stick around following a record-breaking season that included being named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Even coach Dan Mullen made it clear he was moving forward with Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson at the position.
Miami QB King suffers torn ACL
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami quarterback D’Eriq King tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the Hurricanes’ loss this week in the Cheez-It Bowl.
The Hurricanes said Thursday an MRI a day earlier confirmed the tear. King will have surgery in the coming days and the Hurricanes expect him to be ready for training camp — which will begin about seven months after the ligament is repaired.
BASKETBALL
Middle Tennessee postpones 2 games
Middle Tennessee has postponed a pair of basketball games at Florida Atlantic because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Blue Raiders’ program.
The Blue Raiders had been set to play the Owls on Friday and Saturday in a rare back-to-back. Now Middle Tennessee and Florida Atlantic are working with Conference USA to reschedule the games.
This is the third time Middle Tennessee’s schedule has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Akron canceled a game against the Blue Raiders in the Gulf Coast Showcase starting the season, and Middle Tennessee canceled its home-and-home set with Bellarmine on Dec. 19 and Dec. 21. The Blue Raiders remain scheduled to host FIU on Jan. 8 and Jan. 9.
TENNIS
Murray withdraws from Delray Beach Open
Former top-ranked Andy Murray has pulled out of the Delray Beach Open to minimize his coronavirus risk as he looks toward the Australian Open.
The 33-year-old Murray said he was concerned about the “increase in COVID rates” and the trans-Atlantic flight in traveling to the Florida tournament that begins Monday.
The Five-time Australian Open runner-up was given a wild-card entry into the first Grand Slam of this year.