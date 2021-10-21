MILWAUKEE — Andy Haines is out as the Milwaukee Brewers’ hitting coach after they scored a total of six runs in their four-game National League Division Series loss to the Atlanta Braves.
The Brewers announced Wednesday they wouldn’t be renewing Haines’ contract. Assistant hitting coach Jacob Cruz also has been told he is free to explore other options while the Brewers search for a replacement for Haines, who had been the hitting coach for the last three seasons.
“Andy is a very good coach and he contributed to a lot of wins here, and he deserves recognition for that,” president of baseball operations David Stearns said. “At the end of the day, we felt like this was the right time to make a change. This was the right time for a new voice, maybe a little bit of a different message, and really that’s why we decided to go in this direction.”
Milwaukee earned a fourth straight playoff appearance this year but ranked just 27th out of 30 major league teams in batting average and 20th in OPS. The Brewers still manufactured runs well enough to rank 12th in scoring.
NEW YORK — Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco has had surgery to remove a bone fragment from his pitching elbow and is projected to resume baseball activities this winter.
Mets medical director David David Altchek operated Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Carrasco, 34, was obtained by the Mets from Cleveland in January along with shortstop Francisco Lindor. His tore his right hamstring during spring training and didn’t make his season debut until July 30. Carrasco went 1-5 with a 6.04 ERA in 12 starts.
FOOTBALL
Former Washington State coach Nick Rolovich’s termination for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination was unlawful and an attack on his Catholic faith, his attorney said Wednesday. Attorney Brian Fahling also said in a statement that Rolovich intends to take legal action and that the litigation will detail what the attorney called athletic director Pat Chun’s “animus towards Coach Rolovich’s sincerely held religious beliefs” and his dishonesty at the expense of the former coach.
Rolovich and four of his assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks claimed Jacob Eason off waivers on Wednesday, adding another quarterback to the roster while Russell Wilson is out following finger surgery.
Eason was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday. He was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020, but has appeared in just one game, attempting five passes earlier this season against the Los Angeles Rams.
MIAMI — A former NFL wide receiver and South Florida native has pleaded guilty to stealing identities to fraudulently obtain coronavirus-related unemployment insurance benefits in California. Kenbrell Armod Thompkins, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Miami federal court to one count of unauthorized access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to court records. He faces up to 12 years in prison at his scheduled Jan. 6 sentencing.
PHILADELPHIA — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over the use of “race-norming,” a practice that came to light only after two former NFL players filed a civil rights lawsuit over it in 2019. The adjustments, critics say, may have prevented hundreds of Black players suffering from dementia to win awards that average $500,000 or more.
BASKETBALL
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga coach Mark Few has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence in Idaho and must pay a fine of $1,000 in lieu of spending four days in jail, according to court documents.
He must also perform 24 hours of community service and his driver’s license was suspended until Nov. 5, after which he will be required to use an ignition interlock device while on unsupervised probation for the next year. Few has completed a required alcohol and drug class.
The 58-year-old Few had faced a maximum penalty of six months in jail. Few was pulled over by a police officer in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Sept. 6 after someone reported seeing a black SUV swerving erratically and speeding.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jim Boylen has been picked to coach USA Basketball next month in the first window of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup.
Boylen’s team will be composed primarily of G League players, and the roster is yet to be finalized. The team will train in Houston for about a week before traveling to Chihuahua, Mexico to play Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29.