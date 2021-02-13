CHICAGO — Jake Arrieta is returning to the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract on Friday.
Arrieta can earn $1 million in performance bonuses, according to a person familiar with the situation who confirmed the deal on condition of anonymity because it is pending a physical.
The 34-year-old Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908. He went 68-31 with a 2.73 ERA in 128 starts over five years in his first stint with the team.
Former Iowa standout Garton dies at 61
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa All-Big Ten third baseman Ed Garton passed away suddenly on Feb. 9 in Florida. He was 61. Garton, who played for the Hawkeyes from 1978-81, helped Iowa to a school-record 44 victories during the 1981 season. The Hawkeyes finished third in the Big Ten Conference West Division and the program won 107 games in his three seasons in Iowa City.
Twins, Colome finalize $6.25M contract
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colomé on Friday. The deal, which was agreed to last week, will pay Colomé a $5 million base salary for 2021 and includes a $5.5 million option for 2022 that can be declined by the Twins with a $1.25 million buyout.
Hall of Fame moves ceremony indoors
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame has canceled its traditional outdoor induction ceremony for the second straight summer because of the pandemic and plans an indoor, televised event for Derek Jeter and others being honored. Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and late players’ association executive director Marvin Miller were to have been inducted last summer but the pandemic caused the ceremony to be called off for the first time since 1960.
FOOTBALL
Texans agree to release Watt
J.J. Watt is free of Jack Easterby’s clutches. The star lineman successfully forced his release on Friday morning, with the Houston Texans cutting him instead of waiting for a trade.
After a dominant 2018 season with 16 sacks and seven forced fumbles, Watt has not quite been the same player. In his ninth and 10th seasons in the league, he totaled just nine sacks.
Ravens CB Smith, family safe after robbery
BALTIMORE — Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family are safe after they were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday, according to The Athletic. Smith’s family was reportedly followed from Los Angeles International Airport to their hotel Tuesday night, where they were robbed. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said Friday afternoon that the department did not have a report of the incident.
Pouncey brothers retire from NFL
PITTSBURGH — Mike and Maurkice Pouncey came into the world together. They’re leaving the NFL in the same way.
The 31-year-old twin brothers announced their respective retirements on Friday after spending a decade among the best centers in the league. Maurkice Pouncey spent 11 years in Pittsburgh earning two All-Pro nods and nine Pro Bowl selections. Mike Pouncey reached the Pro Bowl four times while playing for Miami and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lawrence throws for Meyer, other teams
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence worked out for several NFL personnel including his expected future pro coach, Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The national championship winner is projected as the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL draft, the spot held by the Jaguars.
Lawrence had planned to throw on Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11, but moved up things when he learned he’d need surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder.
BASKETBALL
Finley’s late 3 sends Panthers over Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. — Kam Finley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1 second left as Northern Iowa stunned Bradley, 73-72 on Friday night. Finley finished with 25 points for the Panthers. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs added six points and six rebounds.
Drake women rout Southern Illinois
DES MOINES — Sarah Beth Gueldner scored 21 points and Grace Berg added 14, leading Drake to an 83-54 victory over Southern Illinois on Friday.
GOLF
Spieth shoots 67 for lead at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Jordan Spieth took on a bold tee shot and pulled it off perfectly to set up birdie. He hit a poor 3-wood that went off a tree and back into the fairway that led to another. Spieth shot a 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill on Friday for a one-shot lead over Daniel Berger going into the weekend.