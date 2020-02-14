EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Illinois police officers wrongfully arrested, detained and threatened to shoot a black college athlete while pointing a gun to his forehead at a rest stop as he traveled with the school’s swim team, a civil rights group contends in a lawsuit.
Jaylan Butler, who was then a 19-year-old member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team, is suing six officers for false arrest, excessive detention and use of force, according to a federal lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois filed last month in a district court. The case is still pending.
On Feb. 24, 2019, Butler and his teammates were traveling on a bus from a South Dakota swim meet when they stopped at an East Moline rest stop, just over the Illinois border past the Interstate 80 bridge. Butler stepped out to stretch his legs. Heading back onto the bus, his coach suggested he take a photo of a roadside sign for the team’s social media account.
While taking the photo, several law enforcement vehicles stopped and officers drew their guns. Two officers had Butler on the ground. Butler said one cop pointed a rifle at him and another had a gun to his head.
The team’s bus driver, Todd Slingerland, and Butler’s coach were alarmed and exited the bus to tell the officers the teen was part of the school’s swim team.
Several minutes after the officers searched his pockets and placed him, still cuffed, in the back of a police vehicle, ACLU lawyers said authorities forced him to provide photo identification before releasing him. The officers involved were part of the Hampton Police Department, the East Moline Police Department, and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office, ACLU attorneys noted.
BASEBALL
Dodgers pay Maeda $1M trade bonus
NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to pay Kenta Maeda’s $1 million assignment bonus as part of their trade of the pitcher to the Minnesota Twins.
Los Angeles also agreed to pay the Twins $3 million to cover part of Maeda’s salary and reimburse Minnesota for up to $7 million of his earned bonuses, according to information obtained by The Associated Press.
Astros’ Bregman, Altuve apologize for scheme
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Avoiding any specifics about their team’s sign-stealing during its 2017 World Series championship season, Houston Astros players Alex Bregman and José Altuve apologized today for the scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.
Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker — who replaced the fired AJ Hinch — also spoke at a news conference at the team’s spring training facility.
FOOTBALL
Ex-Ohio State players plead not guilty to rape
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two former Ohio State football players pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that they held a woman against her will and raped her this month.
Defensive backs Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint — who were kicked off the team Wednesday after they were charged — made an initial appearance in Franklin County Municipal Court in Columbus, and their respective attorneys entered pleas of not guilty.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR renames championship trophy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The trophy awarded to NASCAR’s champion will be called the Bill France Cup beginning this season. The renaming is a tribute to Bill France Sr, who founded NASCAR in 1947, as well as his son, Bill France Jr., who elevated the sport to national prominence as chairman from 1972 to 2003.
Logano, Byron win Daytona qualifying races
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Joey Logano has won the first qualifying race for the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year. Logano led 19 laps in the No. 22 Ford for Team Penske in Thursday night’s 60-lap qualifying race that sets the field for the Daytona 500. He will start from the second row in Sunday’s season opener.
Ford drivers have now won four of the last five Daytona qualifying races. The remainder of the Daytona 500 was set by a second 60-lap race. William Byron held off Jimmie Johnson for the checkered flag in the second race.
GOLF
Kuchar shoots 64, leads Genesis by 3
LOS ANGELES — Matt Kuchar had the game to match the ideal conditions Thursday at Riviera, opening with two straight birdies and never letting up until he had a 7-under 64 and a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational. Five players were tied at 4-under.
BASKETBALL
Gallinari, Paul push Thunder past Pelicans
NEW ORLEANS — Danilo Gallinari scored 29 points, Chris Paul had 14 points and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-118 on Thursday night.
Zion Williamson scored 32 points for New Orleans, his second straight game scoring more than 30, but Gallinari’s clutch shooting — he had 11 points in the fourth quarter — kept the Pelicans at bay. New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, rallied behind Williamson’s dominant inside play.
NBA fines Clippers’ George $35K
NEW YORK — The NBA fined Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers $35,000 on Thursday, two days after he was critical of the officiating after his team lost to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The NBA said George was fined those comments, and noted that the amount of the fine “also reflects his multiple prior violations of the rule prohibiting public criticism of the officiating.”
Booker replaces Lillard in All-Star Game
CHICAGO — Phoenix guard Devin Booker — who felt he was snubbed by voters and coaches when he didn’t make the original list for Sunday’s All-Star Game in Chicago — was tabbed Thursday as the player who will replace injured Portland guard Damian Lillard in the game.