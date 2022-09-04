HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will host the Uvalde high school football team and wear “Uvalde Strong” decals on their helmets when they open the season Sept. 11 against Indianapolis.
A contingent from the team, including coach Lovie Smith and linebackers Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, visited Uvalde on Thursday night and surprised the team with new uniforms provided by Nike during a team dinner.
“It was just special to see the smiles on their faces because we know this city was impacted drastically,” Kirksey said in a television interview. “Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be an extra shoulder to lean on, it definitely warmed something in my heart... (and) we’re just going to be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way and we’re going to be here for them.”
AUTO RACING
Gragson takes Xfinity event at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Noah Gragson shot past Sheldon Creed on the final lap to defend his Xfinity Series victory at Darlington Raceway on Saturday night.
Gragson, tracking leader Creed, looked like his chance at victory might’ve slipped away when NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson took over second. But as Larson and Creed fought side-by-side, touching several times in the final laps, Gragson moved low around both of them as Creed’s car had a flat tire and gave off sparks against the wall.
GOLF
Gooch holds slim lead in LIV Boston event
BOLTON, Mass. — Talor Gooch had a 5-under 65 on a day of low scoring and most players wearing shorts, building a one-shot lead Saturday over newcomer Joaquin Niemann after two rounds of the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston.
Gooch was among the first players to sign up with the Saudi-funded league and has finished in the top 10 in all three of the series.
Li starts slow, finishes strong at Dana Open
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open.
BASEBALL
Yankees OF Benintendi goes on IL
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right wrist inflammation.
BASKETBALL
Cavaliers add All-Star G Mitchell
CLEVELAND — With one bold, unexpected move, the Cleveland Cavaliers raised their profile in the Eastern Conference considerably.
The Cavs made official Saturday their acquisition of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade with Utah, and can start figuring out ways to best integrate his talents into their young core.
HOCKEY
Canada-U.S. final set for women’s worlds
HERNING, Denmark — Canada and the United States set up another showdown in the final of the women’s ice hockey world championship after blowout wins in Saturday’s semifinals.
Canada routed Switzerland, 8-1, after the Americans beat the Czech Republic, 10-1.
