IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands and two of his assistants have agreed to contract extensions through the 2026 season.
Athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday announced the extensions for Brands and assistants Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar.
“We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan,” Barta said. ”They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”
Tom Brands, in his 14th season as head coach, has led the Hawkeyes to three national championships, four Big Ten titles and a dual record of 229-23-1.
Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa’s staff. He was an assistant from 1992-2000 and returned in 2009. He’s been associate head coach since 2011. Morningstar has served as an assistant coach since 2012.
The Hawkeyes are 11-0 this season and ranked No. 1 in the country. The lineup includes 10 wrestlers ranked in the top 10 nationally, including No. 1s Spencer Lee at 125 pounds and Michael Kemerer at 174.
BASEBALL
Pitchers to face 3 batters per rule change
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball went ahead with its planned rules changes for this season, including the requirement a pitcher must face at least three batters or end the half-inning, unless he is hurt.
The changes were agreed to by MLB and the players’ association last March 8, subject to the study of a joint committee. The three-batter minimum will start in spring training games on March 12.
There were 2,162 pitching appearances of three batters or fewer last year, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, but 1,471 of them finished with the end of a half-inning or a game.
The active roster limit will increase by one to 26 from opening day through Aug. 31, will drop from 40 to 28 through the end of the regular season and return to 26 for the postseason. Each team may have a maximum 13 pitchers through Aug. 31 and during the postseason, and 14 from Sept. 1 through the end of the regular season.
Dodgers’ Báez 1st to win arbitration
PHOENIX — Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Pedro Báez became the first player to win in salary arbitration this year and will earn $4 million rather than the team’s offer of $3.5 million.
A right-hander who turns 32 next month, Báez was 7-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 71 relief appearances last season, striking out 69 in 69 2/3 innings while walking 23. He had a $2.1 million salary last year and is eligible for free agency after this season.
Giants finalize deal with Flores
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Versatile infielder Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants finalized a $6.25 million, two-year contract Wednesday as spring training began, giving the club a proven hitter against left-handed pitching.
Flores will earn $3 million each of the next two seasons, and the deal includes a $3.5 million club option for 2022 with a $250,000 buyout.
The 28-year-old Flores batted .317 with nine home runs, 18 doubles and 37 RBIs in 89 games for the NL West rival Arizona Diamondbacks last season.
HOCKEY
Blues’ Bouwmeester remains hospitalized
ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester remained hospitalized and was undergoing tests Wednesday one day after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during a game in Anaheim.
General manager Doug Armstrong said the 36-year old Bouwmeester was unresponsive after collapsing on the bench Tuesday night. A defibrillator was used and he regained consciousness immediately before being taken to an Anaheim hospital.
“He is doing very well and is currently undergoing a battery of tests. Things are looking very positive,” Armstrong said during a news conference in Las Vegas.
Roenick won’t return to NBC Sports
Jeremy Roenick will not be returning to NBC Sports after his suspension for making inappropriate comments about coworkers.
A network spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday that Roenick will not be back on the air. The spokesman said NBC Sports would have no further comment.
BASKETBALL
Bryant, daughter buried near home
LOS ANGELES — Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home, according to death certificates.
The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
FOOTBALL
NFL reinstates Browns’ Garrett
CLEVELAND — Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
Jaguars hire former Giants coach McAdoo
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as quarterbacks coach.
McAdoo replaces Scott Milanovich, who left at the end of last season to take the head coaching job with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos.