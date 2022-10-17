APTOPIX NASCAR Las Vegas Auto Racing
Joey Logano celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS — Joey Logano became the first driver to qualify for NASCAR’s championship finale by using fresh tires to chase down Ross Chastain and win Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” Logano screamed to the crowd. Logano is NASCAR’s 2018 champion and advanced to the title-deciding finale for the fifth time in his career.

