BASEBALL
EMB Gold evaluations — The EMB GOLD travel baseball organization, run by former MLB player Eric Munson, is looking for players in the 9U and 12U age group for the 2019-20 spring/summer season. Email emb2019@aol.com to set up an evaluation.
BASKETBALL
Western Dubuque Boys Basketball Classic — The Western Dubuque Boys Basketball Classic will be held on Nov. 16-17. Grades 3-5 will play on Nov. 16, and grades 6-8 will play on Nov. 17. All teams will be guaranteed three games.
Cost is $150 per team. Individual awards will be given to team champions from each grade level. There is an eight team limit for each grade level. For a registration form, email Brian Wilson at golf@thunderhillscc.com.
Boys Club League — The Dubuque Boys & Girls Club will host a 7th-8th grade basketball league starting Oct. 21 and lasting nine weeks. Cost is $25 per player. Games will be play Monday-Friday at 5, 6 or 7 p.m. If you have any questions or would like to register, please email Jimmy Collins at jimmycollins333@gmail.com.
Cascade Cougar Girls Basketball Tournament — The Cascade Cougar girls basketball tournament will take place on Nov. 23-24 at Cascade Jr/Sr High School. Fourth, 5th & 6th grades will be on Saturday, Nov. 23 and 7th & 8th grades will be on Sunday, Nov. 24 with $150 entry fee, certified officials with 3 game guarantee. School teams only, no All-Star teams. For more information, email cascadegirlsbb@gmail.com or contact Bob Carroll at (563) 543-9425.
Hempstead Youth Skills Academy — The Dubuque Hempstead boys basketball program will be hosting a youth skills academy for boys in grades 3-8 from 6-7:30 on Monday nights beginning Sept. 30 and running through Nov. 4. Individual registration is $35, and team registration is $30 per player. To register, visit https://hempsteadboysbasketball.dbqschoolscamps.com. For more information, contact Coach Deutsch at cdeutsch@dbqschools.org or 563-552-5233.
Dubuque Senior 17th Annual Tri-State 3-on-3 Hoopfest — Dubuque Senior’s 17th Annual Boys Basketball 3-on-3 Hoopfest will be Friday, Nov. 8 at Dubuque Senior High School. Separate divisions for grades 3-10 will begin with a rules meeting at 5:45 p.m. We will have games from 6-10 p.m. on eight courts for all divisions. The cost is $55 per team and every team will play four-five games.
Last year the Hoopfest saw a record number of teams with over 50 teams competing for individual Hoopfest T-shirts to the winning teams. The tournament will have the same rules as the 6th Annual Dubuque Senior 3-on-3 Summer League. You can register your team at the following website: http://senior.dbqschoolscamps.com/
For more information, contact Rams coach Wendell Eimers at (563) 690-0329 or via email at weimers@dbqschools.org.
Eagles Fall Shootout — The Wahlert girls basketball team will host the Eagles Fall Shootout on Saturday, Nov. 16. The tournament includes school teams in grades 3-8. There will be certified officials and a three-game guarantee. Cost is $175. For more information, contact Dave Samson at drbadsamson@gmail.com or 563-581-0854.
UD Team Camp —The University of Dubuque Men’s Basketball team will host a Varsity and Junior Varsity high school boys basketball shootout on Sunday, Nov. 3. Each team is guaranteed a minimum of three games with certified officials. Cost for the shootout is $175 per team. For more information contact head coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
UD Youth Tournament — The University of Dubuque Men’s Basketball team will host a youth boys basketball tournament on Sunday Nov. 3. In an effort to give back to the community this year the tournament is free for all those entered by Oct. 23. Each team is guaranteed three games. For more information, contact coach Rob Sieverding at 563-580-6711 or rsieverd@dbq.edu.
Bellevue Comet Youth Tournament — The Bellevue Comets Youth Basketball Tournament, with divisions for boys and girls ranging in grades 3-8, will take place Oct. 26-27 at Bellevue Community Schools. Teams will be guaranteed three games, and entry fee is $135.
It is limited to the first six teams in each division. Additional info can be found at http://www.bellevue.k12.ia.us/ Please contact Dennis “Bud” Schroeder at 563-542-0454 or budschroeder@yahoo.com for more information.
GOLF
Thunder Hills Chili Dipper — Thunder Hills Country Club will host an 8-inch Cup Chili Dipper on Sunday, Oct. 6. Tee times run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is a four-person best-shot. Entry fee is $63 per person (Includes golf, cart, chili, and prizes). Call 563-556-3256 to reserve a tee time.
RUNNING
Mellon Sisters Race Against Violence — The 11th anniversary Mellon Sisters Race Against Violence will take place Saturday, Oct. 5 on the Heritage Trail, starting near Heritage Pond off Rupp Hollow Road. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., with the Fun Run starting at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K race beginning at 9 a.m. Fees are $25 for adults (includes a long-sleeve sweat-wicking shirt), $10 for children (10-and-under and includes a t-shirt). After Sept. 30, the fees increase by $5.
For more information or a registration form, email markclemens44@gmail.com. Online registration can be found at getmeregistered.com. There are also corporate sponsorship opportunities.
The purpose of this event is to raise money for the Dubuque/Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence Victim Assistance Fund. This fund provides immediate financial support to victims and their children not available from other agencies in our community.
TRACK & FIELD
UD Little Tracksters Youth Camp — The University of Dubuque will host a Little Tracksters Youth Camp for students in grades K-5 on the days school is not in session for the Dubuque Community School District. The dates are scheduled for Oct. 4 and Nov. 1, and the camps run from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on the University of Dubuque campus. Cost is $35 per camper. The camps are run by the Spartans’ coaches and track athletes and include instruction and age-appropriate activities. For more information or a camp flier, email CGunnelson@dbq.edu.
VOLLEYBALL
Dubuque Insanity mini clinics — The Dubuque Insanity will host mini clinics on Sunday, Oct. 20 and Sunday, Oct. 27 at the Peosta Community Centre. The clinics open to boys and girls in grades 5-11. The clinics will run from 1-2:30 p.m. for 5th-7th grade, and 2:30-4 p.m. for 8th-11th. Cost is $60 for both sessions, or $40 each. Registration is available on the day of the camp. Arrive 15 minutes early to register. A parent must be present to sign a liability release. For more information, contact Lori Lammers at 281-414-3817 or dbqinsanityvolleyball@gmail.com.
Dubuque Insanity tryouts — The Dubuque Insanity will host tryouts on Nov. 2, 9, 10 and 17 at the Peosta Community Centre. The sessions on Nov. 2 and 9 are for boys and girls in the 11/12U and 13/14U division. Tryouts for girls in the 15U and 16/17U divisions are on Nov. 10 and 17. The cost for tryouts is $50.
Players must have a current USA membership in order to tryout. Players must present both their USA membership card and signed medical liability waiver. Players can register at the door. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to tryout time to register.