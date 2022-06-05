TAMPA, Fla. — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left in regulation, and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers, 3-2, on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Game 4 is Tuesday night in Tampa.
Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0.
Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0, the Lightning rallied with Kucherov scoring on the power play in the second period and Steven Stamkos tying it early in the third.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the Lightning.
Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. Bergeron winning the Selke for a fifth time broke a tie with Montreal Canadiens Hall of Famer Bob Gainey, who won the award in its first four years.
BASKETBALL
Quin Snyder resigned Sunday as coach of the Utah Jazz, ending an eight-year run where the team won nearly 60% of its games but never got past the second round of the playoffs.
Snyder released a statement through the team, part of it simply saying “it is time.” He went 372-264 with the Jazz, his winning percentage of .585 ranking as 18th-best among NBA coaches who have worked for at least that long. He’s one of only two coaches to have a winning record with the Jazz, Jerry Sloan being the other.
SAN FRANCISCO — Mike Fratello was announced Sunday as this year’s recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. The National Basketball Coaches Association has been giving out the award since 2009. He has been involved in the NBA as a coach or broadcaster since the late 1970s.
FOOTBALL
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Veryl Switzer, the trailblazing former Green Bay Packers halfback who traded a career in the NFL for service as a lieutenant in the Air Force, died Saturday. He was 89.
GOLF
DES MOINES — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic.
Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
Kelly and Triplett each shot 5-under 67 to finish at 18-under 198 at Wakonda Club, two strokes ahead of Steven Alker (69) and Hall of Famer Bernhard Langer (68).
The 60-year-old Triplett won the last of his eight senior titles in 2019.
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Minjee Lee won the U.S. Women’s Open by four strokes over Mina Harigae at Pine Needles on Sunday to earn $1.8 million, the largest payout in the history of women’s golf.
Lee closed with an even-par 71 to finish at 13-under 271 after the Australian flirted with the tournament record of 16 under set by Juli Inkster in 1999 at Old Waverly. Lee’s winnings came from a record $10 million purse.
Harigae shot a 72 for her best finish in a major and a check of slightly more than $1 million.
WINSEN, Germany — Kalle Samooja finished with back-to-back birdies and shot a course-record 8-under 64 to win the European Open on Sunday. It was his first title on the European tour. Samooja finished two shots ahead of second-place Wil Besseling of the Netherlands (71), who had four birdies along with a double bogey and a bogey.
MOTOR SPORTS
DETROIT — Will Power closed the Belle Isle era with a Team Penske victory on Sunday by winning the final Detroit Grand Prix on the island park to reclaim the IndyCar points lead. Power held off Alexander Rossi in the closing laps to earn his first win of the season.
The race will return to its original downtown street course in 2023.
EPPING, N.H. — Funny Car points leader Matt Hagan raced to his third victory of the season Sunday, beating Robert Hight in the final round of the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway. Mike Salinas won in Top Fuel, and Erica Enders topped the Pro Stock field.
SOCCER
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Canada’s men’s soccer team said it refused to play its World Cup warmup match against Panama on Sunday because of a labor dispute with the nation’s national governing body that includes a demand the women’s national team get equal pay.
Players, preparing for the nation’s first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986, refused to train on Friday and Saturday. Players said they want 40% of World Cup prize money, a friends and family travel package and “equitable structure with our women’s national team.”
