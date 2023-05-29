MONACO — Formula One champion Max Verstappen’s lights-to-flag victory at the Monaco Grand gave the Red Bull driver his fourth victory of the season and a record 39th overall for the team as he extended his championship lead to 39 points over teammate Sergio Perez on Sunday. Verstappen’s wins have all been with Red Bull since his first on debut for the team at the Spanish GP in 2016 when he became the youngest F1 winner at 18 years old. Seven years and two world championships later, the Dutchman set a team record for wins as he passed former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel’s previous tally of 38 victories when he won four straight titles from 2010-13. “It’s great, I never thought I’d be in this position in my career,” Verstappen said. “It’s better than I could have imagined for sure.” Spanish veteran Fernando Alonso was a season’s best second for Aston Martin as he collected a fifth podium in six races, albeit 28 seconds behind Verstappen, while Frenchman Esteban Ocon secured third place and a rare podium for Alpine. Red Bull has won all the races so far. “It’s super nice to win it in the way we did today with the weather and everything to stay calm and bring it home,” Verstappen said. HOCKEY TAMPERE, Finland — Samuel Blais scored two goals to rally Canada to a 5-2 victory over Germany in the final of the ice hockey world championship on Sunday. It’s a record 28th world title for Canada, and its second in three years. Russia has 27 while Germany has never won the trophy. Blais netted with a backhand 4:51 into the final period for a 3-2 lead for Canada, which was playing in its fourth straight final. Lawson Crouse, Tylor Toffoli and Scott Laughton also scored for Canada, Peyton Krebs had two assists and goaltender Samuel Montembeault stopped 21 shots. Toffoli stretched the lead to 4-2 from the left circle with 8:09 remaining and Laughton made it 5-2 with an empty net goal. TAMPERE, Finland — Defenseman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the ice hockey world championship. It’s the first top three finish for Latvia at the tournament. The U.S. lost a bronze medal game for the second straight year. The U.S. team was cruising through the tournament with eight straight wins until it was defeated by Germany in the semifinal, 4-3, in overtime. Former Dubuque Fighting Saints defenseman Henry Thrun played for Team USA. GOLF FRISCO, Texas — Steve Stricker beat Padraig Harrington on the first hole of a playoff in the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second senior major in as many played this year. Stricker closed with a 3-under 69. Harrington shot 70, with a birdie on the par-5 18th that forced a playoff between the last two Ryder Cup captains. NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand capped off the longest week on the LPGA Tour with a 3-and-1 victory Sunday to win the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play over Ayaka Furue of Japan. Anannarukarn, who beat Linn Grant of Sweden in the semifinals Sunday morning at Shadow Creek, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 seventh hole. Furue simply couldn’t catch up, and finished runner-up for the second straight year. STERLING, Va. — Harold Varner III won his first LIV Golf event Sunday when he two-putted from about 35 feet for birdie on the par-5 18th hole at Trump National in LIV Golf-DC. Varner won by one shot over Branden Grace of South Africa, who moments earlier holed about a 20-foot birdie putt on the tough par-4 second hole, his last of the shotgun start. Grace closed with a 66. CROMVOIRT, Netherlands — Spanish golfer Pablo Larrazabal won the KLM Open by two strokes to claim his ninth title on the European tour and a second in the space of four weeks. Fellow Spaniard Adrian Otaegui birdied the last hole, too, to shoot 70 and finish alone in second place. LACROSSE CARY, N.C. — Izzy Scane scored four goals to set two Northwestern scoring records and lead the top-seeded Wildcats to their first NCAA women’s lacrosse championship in 11 years with a dominating 18-6 win over third-seeded Boston College. Freshman Madison Taylor also had four goals, who won their eighth championship, second only to Maryland’s 14, with their 21st straight victory. Scane reached 99 goals for the season.
