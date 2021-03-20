ROCKFORD, Ill. — Kam Finley scored a game-high 23 points off the bench and the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team rolled to a 70-56 victory over Dayton in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Former Western Dubuque standout Megan Maahs added nine points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (15-12), who advanced to face Creighton (10-11) in the second round.
NCAA apologizes for weight room inequities
SAN ANTONIO — NCAA basketball administrators apologized to the women’s basketball players and coaches after inequities between the men’s and women’s tournament went viral on social media and vowed to do better.
“I apologize to the women’s student-athletes, coaches and committee for dropping the ball on the weight room issue in San Antonio, we’ll get it fixed as soon as possible,” NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said in a Zoom call Friday morning, a day after photos showed the difference between the weight rooms at the two tournaments.
Marquette fires Wojciechowski
MILWAUKEE — Marquette’s first losing season since Steve Wojciechowski’s debut year resulted in the coach’s exit.
The Golden Eagles fired Wojciechowski on Friday after a seven-season tenure in which he went 128-95 but earned no NCAA Tournament victories. Wojciechowski was 59-68 in Big East competition. Marquette went 13-14 this year, the first time it ended a season below .500 since 2014-15.
Bucks acquire Tucker from Rockets
MILWAUKEE — P.J. Tucker says a move to the championship-contending Milwaukee Bucks offers the 35-year-old veteran a breath of fresh air and a chance to turn around a frustrating season.
Tucker practiced with his new team Friday after the Bucks officially announced they had acquired the 6-foot-5 forward along with guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets The Bucks sent guard D.J. Augustin plus forward D.J. Wilson to Houston.
FOOTBALL
Vikings forfeit 7th-round pick for cap violation
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will forfeit their seventh-round selection in the draft this year for a collective bargaining agreement salary cap violation, the NFL confirmed on Friday. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said the infraction was related to a practice squad player’s contract in 2019. In addition, he said, three unspecified Vikings executives were fined $10,000 each.
4 more women sue Watson
HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been sued by four more women who accuse him of sexual assault and harassment. The lawsuits were filed Thursday night, hours after the NFL said it was investigating earlier allegations by three massage therapists who said the quarterback sexually assaulted them during massages.
GOLF
Wise leads at Honda Classic’s midpoint
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Aaron Wise shot his second straight 6-under 64 on Friday to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the Honda Classic. The 128 total is the lowest 36-hole score at PGA National since the tournament moved there 15 years ago.