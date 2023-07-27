Bronny James Cardiac Arrest Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, accepts the award for best record-breaking performance from his sons, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James, at the ESPY awards July 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bronny James was hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday, July 25, 2023, a day after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California, a family spokesman said. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and his high school sweetheart, Savannah Brinson, were still teenagers when they welcomed their first child a few months after James won the NBA's Rookie of the Year award with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

They named him LeBron James Jr., but everyone soon called him Bronny.

