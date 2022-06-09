Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit, and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory Wednesday in Minneapolis that stopped the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak.
Cortes allowed season highs in hits (seven) and runs (four) in 4 2/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the year that knocked him out of the major league ERA lead. This was the first time in 20 starts that he allowed more than three runs, falling one short of the longest such streak in team history.
Chris Archer (1-2) picked up his first victory for the Twins in his team-leading 11th start, completing five innings with only two hits allowed. He had four walks, but DJ LeMahieu’s sacrifice fly in the fifth was the only damage done by a Yankees lineup that totaled 14 hits the night before.
The eight runs by the Twins were one more than the Yankees allowed combined over the last seven games.
Rookie Jose Miranda had a career-high three hits and matched his previous best with three RBIs, contributing one of the five singles in the fourth inning the Twins used to get Cortes off track. Miranda is 8- for-16 with seven RBIs in his last four starts.
Carlos Correa returned from COVID-19 to give the Twins a big lift, scoring twice, and Buxton reached base three times. Jeffers had the biggest hit of all, a soaring drive to the third deck that greeted Cortes to start the fifth and stopped an 0-for-21 slide.
Dodgers 4, White Sox 1 — At Chicago: Will Smith hit a two-run home run in the top of the first inning, and Cody Bellinger and Trea Turner added solo shots in the second and ninth innings to lead Los Angeles. Chicago’s lone run came on a Jake Burger home run in the fifth.
Rays 11, Cardinals 3 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Manuel Margot went 4-for-5 with a walk and two runs; Ji-Man Choi was 3-for-5, knocking in two runs and scoring three; and Randy Arozarena, facing his former Cardinals team, also had three hits as Tampa Bay cruised to the victory. The 11 runs were their most in a game this season, surpassing their 10 in a 10-inning game May 3 vs. Oakland.
Braves 13, Athletics 2 — At Atlanta: Rookie Michael Harris gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run triple in the fifth inning that spoiled Jared Koenig’s major league debut, and the surging Braves beat skidding Oakland. Ian Anderson pitched six solid innings and the Braves rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the second straight night to sweep the two-game series and extend their season-best winning streak to seven.
Tigers 3, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and Detroit completed a two-game sweep. Harold Castro led off the eighth with a single against Wil Crowe and Jonathan Schoop followed with a bloop single to shallow center. Cabrera stepped in and delivered a sharp single up the middle, scoring Castro from second as Reynolds’ throw home sailed well up the first-base line. Daz Cameron doubled and tripled while driving in two runs for Detroit. Pittsburgh rookie Jack Suwinski hit his seventh home run.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Royals 8, Blue Jays 4 — At Kansas City, Mo.: MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece, helping Brady Singer and Kansas City end a three-game losing streak. Singer allowed home runs to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only allowed one other run in five innings.
Mariners 6, Astros 3 — At Houston: Cal Raleigh and Ty France both homered early and Seattle won a series in Houston for the first time since September 2018. The Mariners took two of three from the division rival Astros to win their fourth consecutive series overall.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Marlins 2, Nationals 1 — At Miami: Sandy Alcantara pitched nine scoreless innings, and Jesús Aguilar hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning for Miami. Alcantara extended his scoreless string to 18 innings and has completed at least eight innings in four of his past five starts. The 26-year-old allowed six hits and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 1.61.
Phillies 10, Brewers 0 — At Milwaukee: Bryson Stott ands Rhys Hoskins hit two-run home runs in the top of the third to stake Philadelphia to a 4-0 lead. Odubel Herrera added a solo shot in the fifth, and Bryce Harper added a three-run blast during a four-run ninth inning. Aaron Nola struck out six in eight innings while scattering four hits.
