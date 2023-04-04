IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa All-American Frank Gilliam passed away on April 2 at the age of 89. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Gilliam was a three-year letterwinner, playing for the Hawkeyes from 1953-56 as a defensive end, where he was a member of the “Steubenville Trio” with Calvin Jones and Eddie Vincent. All three players hailed from Steubenville, Ohio, before making their way to Iowa City.
Iowa finished the 1953 season with a No. 9 national ranking, finishing the year with six first-place votes. It was the team’s highest finish since 1939. Gilliam led Iowa in receptions during the 1953 and 1954 seasons.
After missing the 1955 season because of injury, Gilliam helped the Hawkeyes to a 9-1 record, a Big Ten title and their first Rose Bowl appearance in 1956. Iowa won the 1957 Rose Bowl, defeating Oregon State, 35-19.
Gilliam was named second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten in 1956. He was also a second-team All-Big Ten honoree in 1954 and was drafted in 1957 by the Green Bay Packers.
BASKETBALL
Knight released from hospital
Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was released from a hospital in Bloomington, Ind., and returned home after being admitted with an illness over the weekend, his son said Monday.
“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers. As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital,” according to a statement from Pat Knight posted online. “We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands.”
Title game draws record audience
BRISTOL, Conn. — LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa in Sunday’s national championship game was the most-viewed NCAA women’s basketball game on record, with 9.9 million viewers on ABC and ESPN2 according to fast national numbers by Nielsen. The total audience is a 103% jump over last year, when South Carolina defeated UConn and averaged 4.85 million on ESPN and ESPN2. The audience on Sunday at one point peaked at 12.6 million.
First Lady wants Iowa at White House
WASHINGTON — First Lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women’s basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to the national title winner Louisiana State University. She watched LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa from the stands on Sunday night.
Biden, speaking at the Colorado state capital in Denver, praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams on their performance.
“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” she said. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”
Hawkeyes to celebrate season April 14
IOWA CITY — The University of Iowa Athletics Department will hold an end-of-season celebration to honor the NCAA runner-up women’s basketball team on Friday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pentacrest on the University of Iowa campus.
Fans will have the opportunity to hear from coach Lisa Bluder and Hawkeye student-athletes, including National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark and seniors Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock.
BASEBALL
Sox’s Hendriks starts final round of chemo
CHICAGO — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks said he was beginning his final round of chemotherapy on Monday.
Hendriks, battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma, made the announcement in an eight-second video shown prior to Chicago’s home opener against the San Francisco Giants.
“Happy opening day, Sox fans. Just want to let you know I’m starting my last round of chemo today so I’ll see you guys on the South Side soon. Play ball,” he said.
Hendriks, a three-time All-Star, announced the diagnosis in January.
Brewers renovation talks in ‘early innings’
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers principal owner Mark Attanasio offered a reminder that negotiations were still in the “early innings” as he discussed legislation on financing renovations to American Family Field.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, issued a proposal this year to spend $290 million on repairs to American Family Field under an agreement in which the Brewers would extend their lease by 13 years, through 2043.
SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT
UFC, WWE merge into $21.4B company
WWE and the company that runs Ultimate Fighting Championship will combine to create a $21.4 billion sports entertainment company.
A new publicly traded company will be formed that houses the UFC and WWE brands, with Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. taking a 51% controlling interest. Existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% stake.
