IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa All-American Frank Gilliam passed away on April 2 at the age of 89. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Gilliam was a three-year letterwinner, playing for the Hawkeyes from 1953-56 as a defensive end, where he was a member of the “Steubenville Trio” with Calvin Jones and Eddie Vincent. All three players hailed from Steubenville, Ohio, before making their way to Iowa City.

Recommended for you

TH news services

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.