Australian Open Tennis
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, reacts during her fourth round match against Rybakina, of Kazakhstan, at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday. Rybakina won the match, 6-4, 6-4.

 Mark Baker The Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings.

Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek, which she can’t do anything about. They also changed the way she approached big moments, and a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the Australian Open’s fourth round Sunday made Swiatek wonder whether she needs to reassess her outlook.

