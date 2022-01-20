Ron Harper Jr. scored 15 points including two free throws with two seconds remaining to lift Rutgers to a 48-46 win over Iowa on Wednesday night in Piscataway, N.J.
Harper was fouled by Keegan Murray as he tried to find a way through the Hawkeyes' perimeter defense. After his free throws and a timeout, Connor McCaffery threw a long inbounds pass to Murray, who made the catch in a crowd but had his 3-point try fall short.
Harper was 5-of-10 shooting, but no other Rutgers player reached double-figure scoring. Clifford Omoruyi grabbed 14 rebounds.
Murray finished with 13 points but on 5-of-14 shooting and had 13 rebounds. Patrick McCaffery was 4 of 12 from the floor for 11 points. Filip Rebraca had 10 rebounds with eight points.
Iowa (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten), just outside the Top 25, had won six of its previous seven games but saw a two-game win streak end. Rutgers (11-6, 5-2) has won six of its last seven.
On a night when offenses struggled and defenses excelled, Iowa scored a season-low total while the Scarlet Knights tied their low. The Hawkeyes, the Big Ten's highest-scoring team coming in at over 86 points per game, shot just 28% to Rutgers' 31% with the teams' combining to make only 35 of 119 attempts.
At one point in the second half when it scored just 19 points, Iowa went over 9 1/2 minutes without a field goal, going 0 of 10, though Rutgers was just 1 of 14 over the same span.
Rutgers committed 15 turnovers, but Iowa turned those into only six points. There were 15 blocks, 10 by Rutgers — three apiece by Omoruyi and Geo Baker — and a combined 15 steals.
A pair of free throws by Iowa's Joe Toussaint broke a tie and McCaffery added another with 26 seconds remaining for a 27-24 halftime lead.
Iowa is host to Penn State and Rutgers is at Minnesota on Saturday.
Marquette 57, No. 11 Villanova 54 — At Villanova, Pa.: Justin Lewis buried a 3 from the top of the arc with 11.5 seconds left to lift Marquette and snap the Wildcats’ 29-game on-campus winning streak. Marquette (13-7, 5-3 Big East) briefly fumbled the ball, but Lewis recovered to nail the biggest shot of the season and send the Golden Eagles to their fifth straight win.
No. 12 Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58 — At College Station, Texas: Sahvir Wheeler scored 12 points to lead a balanced scoring attack and Kentucky used a strong second half to outlast Texas A&M.Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67 — At Tuscaloosa, Ala.: Keon Ellis made two free throws with 5 seconds left, and Alabama survived a late comeback bid to snap a three-game skid.
Valparaiso 83, Northern Iowa 80 (OT) — Kevion Taylor had a season-high 22 points as Valparaiso edged Northern Iowa. Ben Krikke’s basket with 1:40 left in overtime gave Valparaiso the lead for good with his two free throws with eight seconds left ensuring the victory.
Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter scored a career-high 33 points plus 10 rebounds and five assists for the Panthers (9-8, 5-2), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Trae Berhow added 14 points. Bowen Born had 11 points.
Bradley 83, Drake 71 — At Des Moines: Garrett Sturtz scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, but it was not enough for the Bulldogs in the Missouri Valley Conference defeat.
(Tuesday’s late game)
No. 18 Texas Tech 72, No. 15 Iowa State 60 — At Lubbock, Texas: Kevin Obanor scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime as Texas Tech pulled away, giving the Red Raiders their third consecutive victory against a ranked opponent. Since losing at Iowa State with only seven healthy players two weeks ago, the Red Raiders (14-4, 4-2 Big 12) have won four of five games.
Bryson Williams had 16 points to lead the Red Raiders, and Davion Warren had 11. Obanor also had eight rebounds. Caleb Grill had 17 points with four 3-pointers for Iowa State, while Izaiah Brockington had 12 points and nine rebounds. Three Cyclones post players fouled out of the game.
WOMEN
No. 15 Texas 66, No. 7 Iowa State 48 — At Ames, Iowa: DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and Texas rolled over shorthanded Iowa State. The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, at 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.