EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The sputtering Chicago Blackhawks could take a look at another one of their top prospects when they face the Los Angeles Kings today.
Adam Boqvist practiced alongside Duncan Keith on Friday and worked with the team’s second power-play unit. The 19-year-old defenseman was selected by Chicago with the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft and was recalled from the minors on Thursday.
Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton would not guarantee Boqvist would make his NHL debut against the Kings, but added: “The lineup today is probably pretty close to what you were going to see tomorrow, but I just hate to commit to that.”
“He’s a dynamic player, great skater,” Colliton said of Boqvist. “That mobility can be a benefit to us, and we just want to see where’s he’s at. He’s got the potential to be on the power play and provide an element there, and our power play hasn’t been good.”
Boqvist could become the second top prospect to debut for the Blackhawks in the past two weeks. Kirby Dach, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft, has one goal and one assist in six games after making his NHL debut on Oct. 20.
“Of course it was a dream come true to get the call,” Boqvist said. “I didn’t expect it, but it’s nice to be here now.”
Boqvist played with Keith, a 15-year veteran, each of the past two preseasons. Colliton believes Keith will be able to help the 5-foot-11 Boqvist, a native of Falun, Sweden, get up to speed quickly.
“It’s not necessarily set in stone, but it’s one way to get some familiarity right away, some comfort for Boqvist because they have played together in the past,” Colliton said.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin racing for title on torn labrum
FORT WORTH, Texas — Denny Hamlin is racing for a NASCAR championship with a torn labrum in his left shoulder that will require offseason surgery.
Hamlin said Friday he has had shoulder issues for quite some time, and really doesn’t know what caused them. He said the torn tissue hasn’t affected his driving the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Hamlin said the problem wasn’t aggravated when he got horse-collared and pulled to the ground by a member of Joey Logano’s crew in a scuffle after the race in Virginia last weekend. The 15-season Cup Series veteran arrived at Texas second in the standings with two races remaining to qualify for the title-deciding finale at Homestead.
BASEBALL
Source: Mets to hire Beltran as manager
NEW YORK — Carlos Beltrán, two years removed from his playing career and with no managerial experience, has been picked by the New York Mets to replace Mickey Callaway.
A person familiar with the Mets’ decision told The Associated Press about it Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made an announcement. A nine-time All-Star during 20 major league seasons, Beltrán played for the Mets from 2005-11. He interviewed to become New York Yankees manager after the 2017 season, when Aaron Boone was hired, and spent this season as an adviser to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.
Nationals to visit White House on Monday
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will welcome the come-from-behind Washington Nationals baseball team who will celebrate their World Series victory Monday on the South Lawn of the White House.
The Nationals beat the Houston Astros, 6-2, on Wednesday to clinch the title in Game 7 of the World Series. They are the first World Series winner with all four victories on the road. Trump attended part of Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington and was greeted with both cheers and boos. When the boos began as Trump’s image flashed on the ballpark’s giant video screen, the president seemed momentarily taken aback. He mouthed something to his wife, Melania Trump, while gamely trying to clap along.
BASKETBALL
Curry undergoes surgery, out 3 months
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry will miss at least three months for the ailing Warriors because of a broken left hand that required surgery, the toughest blow yet in an already difficult season for struggling Golden State following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
Now, both Splash Brothers are on the sidelines, leaving Golden State thin in the backcourt while facing a 1-3 record and just trying to stay in games. Klay Thompson is recovering from surgery on July 2 for a torn ACL in his left knee. Thompson was injured June 13 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
Curry underwent surgery Friday on the hand and second metacarpal of his index finger, and the team said he will miss at least three months but is expected to make a full recovery.
FOOTBALL
49ers LB Alexander to miss rest of season
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander will miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral muscle. The 49ers announced the diagnosis Friday, a day after Alexander got hurt in a victory at Arizona that improved San Francisco’s record to 8-0.
This is the second straight year Alexander went down with a significant injury. He tore his ACL last year in Tampa Bay before signing with the Niners as a free agent in March.
Broncos place QB Flacco on IR
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have placed quarterback Joe Flacco on injured reserve and promoted rookie QB Brett Rypien from their practice squad to back up new starter Brandon Allen. Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that the herniated disk in Flacco’s neck requires six weeks of rest and it would have taken another two weeks to get the veteran QB back up to speed.
GOLF
Fitzpatrick leads McIlroy in Shanghai
SHANGHAI — Already with three victories and a career-best 17 finishes in the top 10, Rory McIlroy has put himself in position to add to those totals going into the weekend at the HSBC Champions. He made a mess of the 16th hole Friday and escaped with bogey after hitting three tee shots (only two of them counted).