News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Sports briefs: Kobe Bryant's books surging in popularity after death

NBA roundup: Nets crush Warriors in Russell's return to Brooklyn

College football: Buckeyes on top in Big Ten recruiting; Huskers best in West

Purdue routs No. 17 Iowa 104-68 in offensive outburst

College notebook: Kirman honored for gem

Local & area roundup: No. 11 Duhawks keep pace in league race

Pete Rose asks for reinstatement, cites Astros and steroids

Andy Reid tells parade-goers Chiefs will win again next year

Davison's return to Badgers sure to be jeered by Gopher fans

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

USHL: Champions for change

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Jordan Simon (Cascade)

Tshiebwe leads No. 13 West Virginia past Iowa State 76-61

Boys prep basketball: Six Rivers brings awareness to suicide

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Sundown takes 2nd overall at Cascade Mountain

Time passages: Mahomes leads comeback for the ages for KC

College basketball roundup: No. 7 Duke rallies beats BC for Coach K's 500th ACC win

Sports in brief: Memorial announced for victims in Bryant crash

Local & area roundup: Beckman boys topple No. 1 Marion

Boys prep basketball: Cedar Falls halts Senior’s winning streak at 10

Cedar Falls wins state title game rematch over Rams

Boys prep basketball: Hempstead answers adversity to rally past Linn-Mar

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio retiring after 13 seasons

NBA roundup: Butler scores 38, Heat roll past 76ers 137-106

Change looming as NASCAR season arrives with Daytona 500

Analysis: From 'Andy Who?' to Super Bowl champion Andy Reid

Williams, Gray lead No. 8 Florida State past North Carolina

College basketball: Big Ten tough -- Iowa and Illinois check the box so far

Fighting Saints’ depth shows on USHL leaderboards

Local & area roundup: Senior moves up to No. 3 in Class 4A

More than the Score: Carter named all-American

After Super Bowl win, Chiefs already eyeing repeat next year

Sports briefs: Staples Center begins removal of Bryant memorial

Baylor strengthens hold on No. 1 in AP poll; Iowa, Illinois climb

K.C. masterpiece: Mahomes rallies Chiefs past 49ers in Super Bowl

USHL: Emphatic weekend for Fighting Saints

Women's basketball rounup: Michigan women beat No. 18 Iowa; Iowa State falls; UNI victorious

Fans vote Steelers' Immaculate Reception NFL's best moment

Sports briefs: Iowa wrestlers improve to 10-0 with blowout win

Bucks pull away from Suns

Djokovic comes back for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam

Simpson rallies to beat Finau in Phoenix Open playoff

Kaepernick's Super Bowl close call has lasting impact on NFL

College basketball: Iowa wins ranked showdown with Illinois

Mahomes leads Chiefs' rally past 49ers in Super Bowl, 31-20

Garza has 25 points, No. 18 Iowa beats No. 19 Illinois 72-65