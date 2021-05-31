NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife.
A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and entered a home where the front door was open and they heard screaming coming from inside. The statement said officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall.
“In addition to the strangulation attempts, the suspect also struck the victim with his arm which has a cast from a previous injury,” the statement said. “The victim did have visible injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.”
Ozuna has been booked into Fulton County Jail. An apparent photo of his arrest was posted by a user on Twitter. Sandy Springs is a suburb of Atlanta.
Major League Baseball’s Department of Investigations plans to review the matter under the joint domestic violence policy in place between MLB and the players association.
Ozuna was placed on the injured list Friday by the Braves with two dislocated fingers on his left hand. In the photo circulating of his apparent arrest, he’s wearing a bright yellow cast. Atlanta is in New York for a series against the Mets this weekend.
MOTOR SPORTS
FLORENCE, Italy — Swiss motorcycle rider Jason Dupasquier has died following a crash during Moto3 qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, the Careggi Hospital in Florence announced Sunday. He was 19.
Dupasquier was involved in an accident with Ayumu Sasaki and Jeremy Alcoba toward the end of Saturday’s session, which was immediately red-flagged. Dupasquier appeared to fall and was then hit by his own motorbike and that of Sasaki, while a visibly shocked Alcoba later said on television that he thought he had also gone over the Swiss rider’s legs.
HOCKEY
RIGA, Latvia — Andrew Mangiapane had two goals and two assists and Canada beat winless Italy 7-1 on Sunday in the world hockey championship to move into a fourth-place tie in Group B. The Canadians have won three straight after dropping their first three. They will finish the preliminary round Tuesday against Finland, with the top four in each group advancing to the quarterfinals.
The United States will return to play Monday against Germany and finish group play Tuesday against Italy.
GOLF
TULSA, Okla. — Alex Cejka won the Senior PGA Championship on Sunday for his second straight major championship, thriving on accurate and powerful ball-striking and deft touch around the demanding greens at Southern Hills.
Cejka shot a 3-under 67 for a four-stroke victory over Tim Petrovic, three weeks after he beat Steve Stricker in a playoff in the Regions Tradition in Alabama.
Ewing wins LPGA Match Play
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Ally Ewing won the LPGA Match Play on Sunday on another long, hot afternoon at Shadow Creek, beating Sophia Popov 2 and 1 for her second tour victory. Ewing won the difficult par-4 14th with a birdie to take a 2-up lead and closed out her German rival with a double-bogey halve on the par-3 17th in the final event before the U.S. Women’s Open next week at Olympic in San Francisco.
FARSO, Denmark — Bernd Wiesberger retained his title at the Made in HimmerLand event on the European Tour by shooting 7-under 64 to win by five shots on Sunday. The Austrian golfer won the tournament in Denmark in 2019 and it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. The 35-year-old Wiesberger became the first player to retain a European Tour title since Jon Rahm at the Open de España in 2019.
CYCLING
MILAN — Colombian rider Egan Bernal added the Giro d’Italia title to his Tour de France win after safely maintaining his advantage on the final day’s time trial to Milan on Sunday.
Damiano Caruso was second overall, with Simon Yates completing the podium.
SOCCER
Steven Zuber scored after failed clearances by Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream in the 63rd minute, and Switzerland beat the United States 2-1 on Sunday night at St. Gallen to stop the Americans’ nine-game unbeaten streak.
Sebastian Lletget put the 20th-ranked U.S. ahead in the fifth minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez tied the score for the No. 13 Swiss in the 10th minute.