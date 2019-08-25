CHICAGO — The all-black and all-white Players Weekend uniforms have been panned by players, managers, media and fans, including Cubs manger Joe Maddon, who politely called them “awkward” looking.
The Cubs even went rogue on Friday, letting their players all wear traditional blue hats, which MLB didn’t like.
“The pitcher (Jon Lester) was supposed to wear a black hat and (position players) were supposed to wear white,” Maddon said. “So they got together and figured (for) uniformity we’d all wear the same hat. A solidarity kind of a move.”
Asked if MLB was giving teams some leeway, Maddon laughed.
“No, as we found out, we don’t,” Maddon said.
After the Cubs went rogue in the only afternoon game, several other teams around baseball did likewise Friday night, opting to have all their players wear non-sanctioned hats. A major league source said MLB sent an edict Saturday instructing teams to follow the rules.
The Cubs will wear their white hats the rest of the weekend, with the exception of the pitchers, who will wear black ones so hitters don’t have a disadvantage seeing the ball.
Brewers designate Chacin for assignment
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have designated opening day starter Jhoulys Chacín for assignment.
The Brewers announced the move on Saturday before playing Arizona.
Chacín is 3-10 with a 5.79 ERA this season. The 31-year-old right-hander had been on the injured list since late July due to a strained lat and was not expected to return to the active roster until mid-September.
Mets activate All-Star McNeil
NEW YORK — National League batting leader Jeff McNeil was reinstated from the injured list Saturday, a big boost for the New York Mets as they pursue a playoff berth.
The team also placed backup catcher Tomás Nido on the seven-day injured list with a concussion and selected the contract of veteran catcher René Rivera from Triple-A Syracuse. Reserve outfielder Aaron Altherr was designated for assignment.
Mariners activate Hernandez off IL
SEATTLE — Felix Hernandez has been activated off the injured list and was set to start for the Seattle Mariners.
Hernandez hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 11 because of a strained right shoulder. He was scheduled to start Saturday night at home against Toronto.
The 33-year-old former ace is 1-4 with a 6.52 ERA in eight starts for Seattle this season.
Braves sign catcher Cervelli
NEW YORK — The first-place Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Francisco Cervelli and immediately plugged him into the starting lineup against the New York Mets.
Cervelli, who has a history of concussions, was recently granted his release by the Pittsburgh Pirates. He gives the NL East leaders a veteran replacement for injured catcher Brian McCann, who is sidelined with a sprained left knee.
AUTO RACING
Allmendinger wins pole at Road America
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — AJ Allmendinger turned a lap of 109.792 mph during qualifying on Saturday to earn pole position for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America.
Matt DiBenedetto qualified second at the 4.048-mile road course, followed by Austin Cindric, Cole Custer and Noah Gragson. Series points leader Tyler Riddick was sixth.
Allmendinger won NASCAR’s second-tier series race at Road America in 2013.
BASKETBALL
Injury forces Kuzma off World Cup roster
MELBOURNE, Australia — USA Basketball said Saturday that Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers has a left ankle injury that will keep him from playing in the FIBA World Cup.
Kuzma’s absence finalized the U.S. roster for the tournament, which starts Aug. 31 in China. The Americans had 13 players and needed to get down to 12 for the World Cup.
Kuzma was initially ruled out of USA Basketball’s 98-94 exhibition loss at Australia on Saturday with left ankle soreness.
FOOTBALL
Panthers’ Newton still in walking boot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he expects injured quarterback Cam Newton to return to practice “pretty soon,” without giving a timetable.
Rivera remains “cautiously optimistic” that Newton, who remains in a walking boot, will be ready for the Sept. 8 regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.
Newton sustained a left mid-foot sprain in Carolina’s 10-3 loss to New England on Thursday night. Rivera expressed relief the injury wasn’t worse, saying “very much so — he’s our starting quarterback.”
Patriots’ Kendricks suspended for Week 1
New England Patriots tight end Lance Kendricks has been suspended without pay for the first game of the season for violating the NFL’s policy and program on substances of abuse.
Kendricks’ suspension leaves the Patriots further depleted at the position. Benjamin Watson will miss the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers and four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski retired after last season.
GOLF
Van Rooyen leads at Scandinavian Invitation
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — South African golfer Erik van Rooyen birdied five of his last six holes to shoot a 6-under 64 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Scandinavian Invitation.
Van Rooyen is bidding to win his first European Tour title after posting two second-place finishes among five top-10s this season, his first on the circuit since graduating from the second-tier Challenge Tour.
He was on 13-under 197 overall after the third round, one clear of Matt Fitzpatrick of England (69), Ashun Wu of China (67) and Wade Ormsby (65).