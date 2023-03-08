Brook Lopez scored 26 points, Kris Middleton and Jevon Carter each added 24 points and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic, 134-123, on Tuesday night for their 18th win in 19 games.

Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jae Crowder added 15 points for the Bucks, who shot 59% and ran their winning streak against the Magic to 14 games.

