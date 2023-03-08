Brook Lopez scored 26 points, Kris Middleton and Jevon Carter each added 24 points and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic, 134-123, on Tuesday night for their 18th win in 19 games.
Bobby Portis Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Jae Crowder added 15 points for the Bucks, who shot 59% and ran their winning streak against the Magic to 14 games.
The Bucks played without All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID-19 illness) and Jrue Holiday (sore neck).
Cole Anthony led the Magic with 23 points. Franz Wagner added 21 points and Paolo Banchero had 20 points and five rebounds.
The Bucks pulled away from a 51-all tie and led 70-60 after a first half in which Lopez scored 19 points. Crowder, playing in only his sixth game with the Bucks, scored seven straight points late in the third quarter to put the Bucks up 98-83.
The Magic were down by eight points until Portis and Middleton led a fourth-quarter charge that pushed the Bucks’ lead to 16, their largest of the game.
Wizards 119, Pistons 117 — At Detroit: Daniel Gafford converted a putback of Bradley Beal’s airball at the buzzer, and Washington handed Detroit its ninth straight loss. With the score tied, Beal drove to the baseline and shot a fadeaway floater that was too strong and missed everything. Gafford grabbed the weak-side rebound and banked in the game-winner.
76ers 117, Timberwolves 94 — At Minneapolis: Joel Embiid scored 39 points, Tyrese Maxey added 27 and Philadelphia won despite playing without star James Harden. Harden, the team’s second-leading scorer and NBA assist leader, was held out with left foot soreness. Embiid made up for Harden’s absence, scoring 22 points in the third quarter as Philadelphia pulled away and wrapped up its five-game road trip with a 4-1 mark.
Hornets 112, Knicks 105 — At New York: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and Charlotte snapped New York’s nine-game winning streak. Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball’s broken ankle that required surgery.
Nets 118, Rockets 96 — At Houston: Mikal Bridges scored 30 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 23 and Brooklyn had a big third quarter to its third straight. Bridges has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and five times overall since coming over from Phoenix on Feb. 9 in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to the Suns. Bridges also had five assists, two blocks and a steal. Brooklyn has its longest winning streak since a season-high 12-game run from Dec. 7-Jan. 8.
Thunder 137, Warriors 128 — At Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points to lead seven Oklahoma City players in double figures. Luguentz Dort added 18 points, and Josh Giddey scored 17. Golden State got 40 points from Steph Curry, while Klay Thompson scored 23 and Jonathan Kuminga had 21.
