LAS VEGAS — Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing a driving under the influence charge after a fiery vehicle crash early Tuesday in Las Vegas that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured, authorities said. According to police, Ruggs was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare in a residential area several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip. The Toyota caught fire and the driver died, police said. She was not immediately identified. Ruggs, 22, “showed signs of impairment,” police said in a statement that said he will be charged with felony DUI resulting in death. Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized. Ruggs’ injuries were described by officials as not life-threatening. His female passenger was not immediately identified. Charges were not immediately filed. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and would await results of the police investigation.
Packers release linebacker Smith
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have released Jaylon Smith less than a month after signing the former Dallas Cowboys linebacker. Smith’s agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Tuesday that the 26-year-old Smith has been released. ESPN first reported the move. Smith joined the Packers on Oct. 7, one day after the Cowboys released him. Smith had led the Cowboys in tackles in 2019 and 2020, but he never came close to making that kind of impact with Green Bay.
Chiefs trade Duvernay-Tardiff to Jets
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets added some depth to the offensive line, acquiring guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from the Kansas City Chiefs for tight end Daniel Brown ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline Tuesday. Duvernay-Tardif, a licensed medical doctor who opted out of last season to work on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, was active for the first time Monday night for the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over the New York Giants but didn’t play.
Kansas City acquires Ingram from Steelers
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL’s trade deadline. The move gives Kansas City’s struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks.
Titans sign Peterson as Henry replacement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have signed 2012 NFL MVP and four-time All-Pro running back Adrian Peterson to help replace NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. The Titans announced Tuesday they signed Peterson to the practice squad. This is the sixth NFL team for Peterson, 36, who had been unsigned since finishing last season with Detroit. Tennessee plans to add him to the active roster with the Titans (6-2) visiting the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.
Rams release seldom-used WR Jackson
LOS ANGELES — The Rams released DeSean Jackson on Tuesday, ending the veteran receiver’s Los Angeles homecoming after eight games. Jackson, 34, had requested a trade because of his limited role for a team that is 7-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium. But Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline came and went without the Rams finding a taker. The Rams are expected to place him on waivers Wednesday.
Georgia Southern expected to hire Helton
Less than two months after his tumultuous tenure as USC’s head coach came to a close, Clay Helton is already closing in on his next coaching job. Helton is expected to finalize a deal soon to become the next head coach at Georgia Southern, where he’ll replace another coach who was fired early on this season. HOCKEY
Blackhawks propose hiring mediator
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks are set to meet with Kyle Beach’s attorney Tuesday afternoon to begin settlement talks, according to a letter obtained by the Chicago Tribune. Last week, Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz instructed his legal team to come to a “fair resolution” with Beach, who sued the Blackhawks in May, accusing the team of negligence in their handling of his 2010 sexual assault allegation against Brad Aldrich, the video coach at the time.
Cheveldayoff: Not aware of allegation’s severity
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said he was “not aware” until this year of the severity of the sexual assault allegations made more than a decade ago against a former Chicago Blackhawks assistant coach. Cheveldayoff was assistant GM and senior director of hockey operations with the Blackhawks at the time. Cheveldayoff said the allegations were presented as harassment rather than assault, and he believed processes were in place within the organization to handle the matter.
